Sports

Manning, Foley and Lange toss 1st combined no-hitter in Tigers history in 2-0 win over Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange celebrates with catcher Eric Haase (13) after the final out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. Matt Manning, and relief pitchers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange teamed up for the first combined no-hitter in Detroit history as the Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday.

It’s the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and first since Spencer Turnbull blanked Seattle on May 18, 2021. And, it’s the majors’ first combined no-hitter since three Houston Astros pitchers shut down the New York Yankees in June 2022.

Manning (3-1) struck out five, hit a batter and walked three in 6 2/3 innings, and Foley got four straight outs. Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch, setting off a celebration at the mound.

Spencer Torkelson had an RBI double and Kerry Carpenter added an RBI triple for the Tigers, all in the first inning.

Kevin Gausman (7-5) allowed five hits, two walks and two runs, with seven strikeouts.

Carpenter made a spectacular catch in the fourth inning, sliding in foul territory to catch Guerrero’s pop fly down the right-field line. Báez made a big play in the sixth, racing into left field to catch Bichette’s fly ball with left fielder Zach McKinstry shifted to left-center field.

YANKEES 6, CUBS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer in the first inning and added a two-run shot after a video review in the fifth, leading New York past Chicago.

Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this season.

Gerrit Cole (9-2) gave up a two-run homer to former Yankee Mike Tauchman on his final batter and allowed three runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Drew Smyly (7-6) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

ORIOLES 6, TWINS 2

MINNESOTA (AP) — Adam Frazier had a two-run single in a six-run second inning and Tyler Wells worked six solid innings as Baltimore beat Minnesota.

Baltimore had all six of its hit and all of its runs in the second inning on the way to its fourth consecutive victory. Wells (7-4) allowed six hits and struck out four in winning for the first time in four starts.

Donovan Solano had three doubles for the Twins.

Sonny Gray (4-3) had his winless streak extend to a dozen starts since April 30 — just three losses — allowing a season-high six earned runs and six hits.

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker hit a solo homer in the ninth inning and St. Louis beat Chicago.

Mikolas (5-5) allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Giovanny Gallegos finished the seven-hitter for his seventh save.

White Sox right-hander Touki Toussaint (0-2) allowed five singles in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Chicago dropped to 10-18 in its past 28 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports