Sports

AUTO RACING: NASCAR to make history on Chicago streets; Formula One in Austria

Ross Chastain holds a guitar presented to him after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Ross Chastain holds a guitar presented to him after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ross Chastain celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Ross Chastain celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)


Ross Chastain holds the guitar presented to him after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Ross Chastain holds the guitar presented to him after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)


Driver AJ Allmendinger (10) celebrates winning the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Driver AJ Allmendinger (10) celebrates winning the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)


By The Associated Press
 
All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Grant Park 220

Site: Chicago, Illinois.

Other news
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates his win during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Nashville; open wheelers have the weekend off
All three of NASCAR’s national series return from some time away this weekend for a triple-header weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kyle Busch celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
AUTO RACING: Busch keeps RCR resurgent; Palou and Verstappen win again
All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5 p.m., and qualifying, 6 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.
Ryan Blaney smiles in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
AUTO RACING: Blaney ends drought; Newgarden first American to win Indy since 2016
(All Times Eastern)

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Enjoy Illinois 300

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., and qualifying, 10:45 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.
The field for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race gather for a photo at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. The drivers are, front row from left, Katherine Legge, of England, Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist, of Sweden, Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, Will Power, of Australia, Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, Takuma Sato, of Japan, Alex Palou, of Spain, Colton Herta, Colton Herta, Devlin DeFrancesco, of Canada, Santino Ferrucci, Benjamin Pedersen, of Denmark, and RC Enerson. Second row from left, Callum Ilott, of England, Agustin Canapino, of Argentina, Jack Harvey, of England, Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, Simon Pagenaud, of France, Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, Romain Grosjean, of Switzerland, Marco Andretti, Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb and Stefan Wilson, of England. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis 500, Coca-Cola 600, Formula One Grand Prix highlight jam-packed Memorial Day weekend
All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Coca-Cola 600

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, Practice, 7:05 p.m.; Qualifying, 7:50 p.m. Sunday: Coca-Cola 600, 6 p.m.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m, and qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Chicago road course.

Race distance: 100 laps, 220 miles

Last year: Debut event.

Last race: Ross Chastain led 100 laps, including the last 34, at Nashville and held off points leader Martin Truex Jr. by 0.789 seconds for his first victory of the season and the third of his career.

Fast facts: Truex expanded his overall points lead to 18 over William Byron and Chastain and 45 ahead of Christopher Bell. ... Truex led 50 laps and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin led 81 en route to a third-place finish. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were fourth and fifth, respectively. ... Byron leads all drivers with seven stage wins, shares the lead with Ryan Blaney with seven top-five finishes and shares the lead with Bell and fifth-place Kyle Busch with 10 top-10 finishes. ... Chastain, who started on the pole for the first time, has finished in the top five in all three Cup races at Nashville.

Next race: July 9, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

The Loop 121

Site: Chicago, Illinois.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, noon, and race, 5 p.m. (USA).

Track: Chicago street course.

Race distance: 55 laps, 121 miles.

Last year: Debut event.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger pulled away on a restart to begin the second overtime and won at Nashville, his second victory of the season.

Fast facts: The victory was the 17th for Allmendinger in the series. ... The race had 11 different leaders and 17 lead changes. ... Only 16 drivers finished all 196 laps in a race with 11 cautions. ... Ty Gibbs won the first stage but crashed when Stage 2 began and could not continue. ... Riley Herbst finished second, followed by Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Josh Berry. ... John Hunter Nemechek retained the points lead by nine over Hill and 41 over Justin Allgaier.

Next race: July 8, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Carson Hocevar took the lead with 40 laps remaining in Nashville and held on through a restart with three laps to go for his second victory of the season.

Next race: July 8, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Austrian Grand Prix.

Site: Spielberg, Austria.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., and qualifying, 11 a.m.; Saturday, sprint shootout, 6 a.m., and sprint, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Red Bull Ring.

Race distance: 71 laps, 190.42 miles.

Last year: Charles Leclerc won from the pole position.

Last race: Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen started on the pole in Canada and won for the sixth time in eight races, including the last four in a row. He tied Ayrton Senna for fifth with 41 career victories. It also was Red Bull’s 100th victory in the series.

Fast facts: Verstappen leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 69 points through eight races and could finish last in the next two races, earning no points, and still lead the standings, with a maximum of 26 points available for each race. Third-place Fernando Alonso is 78 points behind and seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton is 93 points back. ... The top four account for 21 of the 24 podium finishes.

Next race: July 9, Northamptonshire, England.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 8:45 a.m., and qualifying, 2:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Race distance: 80 laps, 180.64 miles.

Last year: Scott McLaughlin won after starting second.

Last race: Alex Palou won for the third time in the last four races, overcoming a crash in practice and outrunning defending race champion Josef Newgarden by 4.5610 seconds to expand his points lead and give Chip Ganassi Racing its 250th auto racing victory.

Fast facts: Palou, the 2021 season champion, is the lone three-time winner through eight races and leads Marcus Ericsson by 74 points and Newgarden, a two-time champion (2017 and 2019), by 81. Pato O’Ward and six-time champion Scott Dixon are each 98 points back. ... With 17 races on the schedule, this race crosses the season from the first haf to the second half, with eight races to follow.

Next race: July 16, Toronto, Canada.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Leah Pruett won in Top Fuel and Blake Alexander won in Funny Car in Norwalk, Ohio.

Next event: July 16, Morrison, Colorado.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 30 and July 1, New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP