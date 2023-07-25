AUTO RACING: Hamlin heads home with momentum while Verstappen remains untouchable in Formula 1

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

AUTO RACING: Hamlin heads home with momentum while Verstappen remains untouchable in Formula 1

Denny Hamlin poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Denny Hamlin poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denny Hamlin (11) drives through Turn 3 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Denny Hamlin (11) drives through Turn 3 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, left, sprays champagne with third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, left, sprays champagne with third placed Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Cook Out 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Race team members push the No. 19 car of Martin Truex Jr. onto the pit road before the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
AUTO RACING: Truex back on top in NASCAR’s Cup Series; Verstappen seeks 7th straight F1 win
Martin Truex Jr. is back on top of NASCAR’s top series. Truex got his first victory in 30 tries in New Hampshire and passed William Byron for the points lead.
William Byron speaks to the media after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
AUTO RACING: Byron back on top after 4th Cup Series win; Verstappen keeps rolling, Palou hopes to
William Byron is back on top of NASCAR’s top series after his series-best fourth win of the season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver overcame a spin early in the second stage and won at Atlanta when the race was shortened by severe weather.
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads back onto ovals in Georgia; Verstappen, Palou continue their dominance
NASCAR is heading back to its more traditional oval racing format this week in Georgia. The top two series made history last week on the streets of Chicago, NASCAR’s first street races in its 75th season.
Ross Chastain celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
AUTO RACING: NASCAR to make history on Chicago streets; Formula One in Austria
NASCAR’s top two series will make history this weekend. The Xfinity Series and the Cup Series will race on the streets of Chicago.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won after starting 13th.

Last race: Denny Hamlin pulled away on the final restart and won his record seventh race at Pocono and the 50th of his career.

Fast facts: Hamlin became just the 15th driver in NASCAR’s 75 years to win 50 races. His victory was also the 600th in NASCAR for Joe Gibbs Racing. ... Hamlin and Kyle Larson battled for the lead nearing the end before Larson crashed, finishing 20th. Larson claimed Hamlin nudged him; Hamlin said he did not. ... The victory came a year after Hamlin and then-teammate Kyle Busch were both disqualified after finishing 1-2 at the track. ... Hamlin’s teammate, Martin Truex Jr., expanded his points lead to 30 over William Byron with Hamlin 55 back.

Next race: Aug. 6, Brooklyn, Michigan.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Road America 180

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., and qualifying, 6 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Road America.

Race distance: 45 laps, 182.16 miles.

Last year: Ty Gibbs won from the pole position.

Last race: Austin Hill grabbed the lead when dominant Josh Berry slammed the wall on a restart in overtime at Pocono. It was Hill’s fourth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Hill ended a 13-race winless drought and tied points leader John Hunter Nemechek for the victories lead. ... The two overtime laps were the only ones Hill led in the race. ... Berry won both stages before crashing. He finished 24th. ... Sam Mayer was second, followed by Cup Series regular Chase Elliott, Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric. ... With six races left to determine the 12-car field for the playoffs, five spots remain open. ... Nemechek, who had won two straight, finished 32nd.

Next race: Aug. 5, Brooklyn, Michigan.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Worldwide Express 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m., and qualifying, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles.

Last year: Chandler Smith won after starting second.

Last race: Kyle Busch passed points leader Corey Heim on the final lap at Pocono and gave his Kyle Busch Motorsports its 100th victory in the truck series.

Fast facts: Busch has won twice in five starts in the series this year. His two wins tie him with five series regulars. ... Heim, with one fewer start than the rest of the contenders, stretched his points lead from 26 over defending champion Zane Smith to 42 points over Smith with Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes 59 back. ... The Richmond race is the last one to gain a spot in the 10-driver playoffs.

Next race: Aug. 11, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Belgian Grand Prix

Site: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., and qualifying, 11 a.m.; Saturday, sprint shootout, 6 a.m., and sprint, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps

Race distance: 44 laps, 191.398 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting the 14th, the deepest starting spot on the grid for any winner all season and during a five-race winning streak.

Last race: Verstappen passed pole-sitting seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the first turn in Hungary and extended his winning streak to seven races.

Fast facts: Verstappen, the two-time defending series champion, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (two wins) have combined to win 12 straight races, including all 11 this season. That breaks the record the team shared with McLaren, which won 11 in a row in 1988. ... Verstappen extended his points lead to 110 points over Perez, a cushion of more than four races in which he doesn’t score a point with a maximum of 26 available in each race. ... Fernando Alonso is 142 behind in third.

Next race: Aug. 27, Zandvoort, North Holland, the Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden swept a weekend doubleheader in Iowa, matching Alex Palou with a series-best four wins this season, but he still trails Palou by 98 with just five races remaining.

Next race: Aug. 6, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tim Wilkerson won in Funny Car in Washington state.

Next event: July 30, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 29 & 30, Weedsport, New York.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

