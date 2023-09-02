Jimmy Buffett dies
Shipwreck in Lake Michigan
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Austin shooting
Billionaires and Solano County
Sports

Sports on TV for Sunday, September 3

By The Associated Press
 
Share

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, September 3

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

Other news
Chris Buescher, center, celebrates in Victory Lane with his crew members after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
AUTO RACING: Buescher the NASCAR Cup Series favorite? Verstappen in F1, Palou in IndyCar in command
William Byron points skyward following a win in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
AUTO RACING: Daytona offers last chance for Elliott to make playoffs; open-wheelers back in action
The crew of Michael McDowell celebrates after McDowell won the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AUTO RACING: McDowell’s second victory in a racing jewel earns him the latest NASCAR playoff berth

ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

9 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin, Ill.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — AVP Chicago Gold Series: Men’s and Women’s Championships, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.

4 p.m.

NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. U.S., Second Round, Manila, Philippines

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

_____