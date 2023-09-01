Ex-Proud Boys leaders sentenced
Sports on TV for September 2 - 3

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, September 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at North Melbourne

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Virginia vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.

ACCN — N. Illinois at Boston College

BTN — Fresno St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Liberty

ESPN — Arizona St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at SMU

FOX — Colorado at TCU

FS1 — Utah St. at Iowa

PEACOCK — East Carolina at Michigan

SECN — Ball St. at Kentucky

3 p.m.

NFLN — Grambling St. at Hampton

PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Boise St. at Washington

ACCN — Wofford at Pittsburgh

BTN — Towson at Maryland

CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana

CBSSN — South Florida at W. Kentucky

ESPN — UMass at Auburn

FOX — Rice at Texas

FS1 — Buffalo at Wisconsin

NBC — Tennessee St. at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPNU — California at North Texas

SECN — SE Louisiana at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nevada at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — New Mexico at Texas A&M

FS1 — UTSA at Houston

NFLN — Army at Louisiana-Monroe

PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona

7:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at South Carolina

BTN — Toledo at Illinois

CBS — Texas Tech at Wyoming

NBC — West Virginia at Penn St.

SECN — Middle Tennessee at Alabama

8 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — South Alabama at Tulane

10:15 p.m.

FS1 — Sam Houston St. at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Idaho St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Coastal Carolina at UCLA

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 8, Dénia to Xorret de Catí, 102 miles, Spain

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Texas OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Weltklasse, Zurich, Switzerland (Taped)

TRIATHLON

2 p.m.

CNBC — PTO Tour: The Asian Open, Marina Bay, Singapore (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, September 3

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — AVP Chicago Gold Series: Men’s and Women’s Championships, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.

4 p.m.

NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. USA, Second Round, Manila, Philippines

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

_____