FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, reacts next to Mookie Betts, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023.
MLB Home Run Derby
Sports

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

July 11, Tuesday

MLB

All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Other news
Charred remains of a Cessna lie near the landing approach at French Valley Airport, in Murrieta, Calif., Saturday, July 8, 2023. The Los Angeles Times reports that, according to CalFire, six people died in the crash. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP)
Real estate agent, car dealership owner and new pilot among 6 killed in California plane crash
A real estate agent, the owner of a car dealership and a newly minted pilot were among the six California residents killed in the weekend crash of a small plane in fog near an airport southeast of Los Angeles.
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Jury chosen in trial of Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing $165k in trio of casino heists
A jury was seated Monday afternoon in the trial of a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in a trio of casino heists.
FILE - A large homeless encampment is shown in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city of Phoenix is scheduled go to court Monday, July 10, 2023, to prove it has met a deadline to clear a large homeless encampment, an action that has drawn pushback from civil rights advocates. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix says it will take more time to clear homeless encampment
Phoenix says it’s making progress in complying with a court order to close a large homeless encampment known as “The Zone,” but it will take more time to clear the area and keep people from setting up tents again.
From left to right, Seattle Storm forward Joyner Holmes, guard Kia Nurse (0), guard Jewell Loyd (24) and center Ezi Magbegor (13) stand together during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Stormy weather alters Seattle’s travel plans for 1-hour flight to Washington
With thunderstorms blanketing the Northeast again, the Seattle Storm had to alter their travel plans to get from New York to Washington for their game against the Mystics on Tuesday.

WNBA

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.