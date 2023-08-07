FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Brent Honeywell. Optioned LHP Sammy Peralta to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Claimed CF Ramon Laureano off waivers from Oakland.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Corey Julks to Sugar Land (IL),.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Tanner Rainey to the Florida Complex league (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Announced RHP Paolo Espino cleared waivers and elected free agency.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated FB Patrick Ricard from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Devonnsha Maxwell on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Charles Wiley. Waived WR Ra’Shaun Henry.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Tristan Vizaino.Activated TE Luke Schoonmaker from the non-football injury list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Rashan Gary from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed S John Johnson.

MINNESTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Cephus Johnson III. Signed WR Jacob Copeland.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DL A’Shawn Robinson and OL Marcus McKethan from active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Bruce Hector.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DB Joshua Kalu.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed G Alex Stalock to a one-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Matt Dumba to a one-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Solag Bakich. Signed F Spencer Kennedy.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned D Aiden Mc Fadden to Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced North Carolina FC to rejoin the league in 2024.