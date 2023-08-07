Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Brent Honeywell. Optioned LHP Sammy Peralta to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Claimed CF Ramon Laureano off waivers from Oakland.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Corey Julks to Sugar Land (IL),.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Tanner Rainey to the Florida Complex league (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Announced RHP Paolo Espino cleared waivers and elected free agency.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated FB Patrick Ricard from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Devonnsha Maxwell on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Charles Wiley. Waived WR Ra’Shaun Henry.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Tristan Vizaino.Activated TE Luke Schoonmaker from the non-football injury list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Rashan Gary from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed S John Johnson.

MINNESTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Cephus Johnson III. Signed WR Jacob Copeland.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DL A’Shawn Robinson and OL Marcus McKethan from active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Bruce Hector.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DB Joshua Kalu.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed G Alex Stalock to a one-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Matt Dumba to a one-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Solag Bakich. Signed F Spencer Kennedy.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned D Aiden Mc Fadden to Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced North Carolina FC to rejoin the league in 2024.