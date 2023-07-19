FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Sports

Dream win seventh straight behind Howard’s strong effort in victory over Lynx

By The Associated Press
 
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points and seven assists, Nia Coffey added 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-73 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Atlanta (12-8) led by 22 points in the first half before Minnesota rallied behind Napheesa Collier, who scored a career-high 35 points, to get within 70-68. Howard made Atlanta’s first field goal in over seven minutes to extend the advantage to 72-68 with 2:44 left. That started a 10-0 run that also included Howard’s three-point play that made it 78-68 with 1:37 left.

Minnesota (9-12) couldn’t recover.

Other news
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) shoots during a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in College Park, Ga. The Atlanta Dream's hopes for moving up in the WNBA rest heavily on second-year player Rhyne Howard, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick who did not disappoint as an All-Star and Rookie of the Year.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Dream 2nd year standout Rhyne Howard aims to be WNBA’s next ‘generational talent’
Rhyne Howard isn’t willing to rest on her first-year WNBA honors with the Atlanta Dream. Howard was an All-Star and Rookie of the Year after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Howard also set a WNBA record with her 18th consecutive game of making two or more 3-pointers.

MERCURY 72, SUN 66

PHOENIX (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Diana Taurasi added 15 and the Mercury beat the Sun to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Phoenix (5-15) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. It was the Mercury’s first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season.

Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 53-43 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Her fifth gave Phoenix a 58-48 lead heading into the fourth.

Brittney Griner finished with 12 points.

DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (15-6). Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and seven assists.

Thomas became Connecticut’s all-time leader in assists, passing Jasmine Thomas (994).