FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Traded F Isaiah Todd and a two future first-round draft picks to Memphis in exchange for three second-round draft picks.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Other news
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar ‘not in life-threatening danger’ but remains in intensive care
The wife of former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar says he remains in intensive care but is communicating and “not in life-threatening danger.”
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou speaks during a press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Monday July 10, 2023. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
Tottenham signs Israel forward Manor Solomon as free agent from Ukrainian champion Shakhtar
Manor Solomon has joined Tottenham as a free agent after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk which is pursuing legal action against FIFA for losing its players during the war on Ukraine.
FILE - Molde's then player David Datro Fofana celebrates during the Europa League soccer match between Molde and 1899 Hoffenheim in Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 18, 2021. German first division, Bundesliga, team Union Berlin has continued its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season. The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros ($13.1 million) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)
Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season
Union Berlin has bolstered its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season.
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
For first time, every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30K
At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Alex Newhook to a four-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Named Bobby Edwards Academy goalkeeper coach.

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Tony Alfaro from New York City FC in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Placed D Martin Caceres on the injured list.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Mounsef Bakrar from NK Istra (Croatian Football League) through 2026, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed Head Coach Jim Curtin to a contract extension through 2026.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Andres Cubas to a contract extension through 2026.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Meghan Reall assistant women’s basketball coach.