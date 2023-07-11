Tuesday’s Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Traded F Isaiah Todd and a two future first-round draft picks to Memphis in exchange for three second-round draft picks.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Alex Newhook to a four-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Named Bobby Edwards Academy goalkeeper coach.
LA GALAXY — Acquired D Tony Alfaro from New York City FC in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Placed D Martin Caceres on the injured list.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Mounsef Bakrar from NK Istra (Croatian Football League) through 2026, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed Head Coach Jim Curtin to a contract extension through 2026.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Andres Cubas to a contract extension through 2026.
COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Meghan Reall assistant women’s basketball coach.