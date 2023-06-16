Friday’s Transactions

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — C Mark Kolozsvary has cleared outright waivers and elected free agency. Assigned RHP Mychal Givens to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Recalled RHP Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Cody Morris to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Touki Toussaint from Columbus. Designated C Mike Zunino for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryne Stanek from the bereavement/family medical emergency leave list. Optioned LHP Matt Gage to Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Purchased the contract of INF Adeiny Hechavarria from Long Island (Atlantic League) and assigned him to Omaha (IL). Recalled 2B Samad Taylor from Omaha. Optioned C Nate Eaton to Omaha. Released OF Jackie Bradley Jr..

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated 3B Brandon Drury. Recalled 2B Michael Stefanic from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed 3B Gio Urshela on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Richard Lovelady on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Chad Smith from Las Vegas (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Adam Cimber from the paternity list. Recalled INF Spencer Horwitz to Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and OF Nathan Lukes to Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned SS Jose Barrero to Louisville (IL). Reinstated OF Nicks Senzel from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Max Muncy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Selected the contract of RHP Emmet Sheehan from Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled INF Michael Busch from Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Michael Grove to Oklahoma City. Sent LHP Adam Kolarek outright to Oklahoma City.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Cristian Pache from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Dalton Guthrie to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Rob Zastryzny on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Carmen Mlodzinski from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired INF/OF Richie Palacios from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Memphis (IL). Transferred OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Tom Cosgrove on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Nabil Crismatt from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Victor Robles from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Alex Call to Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Robert Stock. Released RHP Chris Cepeda.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Memphis G J.A. Morant 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Destanni Henderson to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Avery Williams on injured reserve. Waived QB Austin Aune and WR Justin Marshall. Signed WR Chris Blair, DL Albert Huggins and K Matthew Trickett.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Jakorain Bennett.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Tyler Williams to vice president of player health and performance, Luke Burlson to director of football information systems, Emily Badis, to manager of football administration, Alex Dale to pro scout and Mitch Johnson-Martin to player personnel analyst-pro scouting. Named Sam DeLuca senior assistant director of pro personnel, Salli Clavelle pro scout, Steve Sabo and Matt Kelly college area scouts, Jack Murphy college scout/BLESTO, Michelle Mankoff, Shantel Rodgers and N’Tare Williamson scouting associates, Lexus Blunt assistant athletic trainer and Anthony Carson football information systems developer.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released S Scott Nelson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Zac Jones to a two-year contract extension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Bought out D Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s remaining four years of an eight year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Loaned G Luis Zamudio to Pittsburgh (USL Championship) on a short-term agreement.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Javier Otero and M Juinho Pernambucano to short-term loan agreements.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Released M Kelcie Hedge.

COLLEGE

LOUISVILLE — Named Joe Franklin cross country and track and field head coach.

MARYLAND — Named Jimmy Jackson baseball assistant coach/pitching coach.