Friday’s Transactions

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — C Mark Kolozsvary has cleared outright waivers and elected free agency. Assigned RHP Mychal Givens to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignment.

Other news
In this screenshot from a livestream broadcast by the State of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harold Washington Library's Thomas Hughes Children's Library in downtown Chicago. The new law will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. (State of Illinois via AP)
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Macoupin County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tom Stoecker poses for a photo outside the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Carlinville, Ill. Carlinville is located in one of Illinois' Congressional districts that flipped from Republican to Democrat as a result of gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois adopts new LGBTQ+ protections for community deemed ‘under attack’ in the US
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center left, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza smile at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after Pritzker signed a law providing disability benefits to Chicago first responders, including Mendoza's brother, who contracted COVID-19 on the job before vaccines were available. Pritzker said he was not worried about a $1.84 billion drop in revenue in April compared with a year earlier because the budget he proposed last winter for the fiscal year that begins July anticipated less revenue. The Legislature has to approve a spending plan before its scheduled spring session adjournment on Friday, April 19. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget with key investments in education
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year into law Wednesday, hailing it for being balanced and what he called its “transformative investments” in early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Recalled RHP Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Cody Morris to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Touki Toussaint from Columbus. Designated C Mike Zunino for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryne Stanek from the bereavement/family medical emergency leave list. Optioned LHP Matt Gage to Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Purchased the contract of INF Adeiny Hechavarria from Long Island (Atlantic League) and assigned him to Omaha (IL). Recalled 2B Samad Taylor from Omaha. Optioned C Nate Eaton to Omaha. Released OF Jackie Bradley Jr..

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated 3B Brandon Drury. Recalled 2B Michael Stefanic from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed 3B Gio Urshela on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Richard Lovelady on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Chad Smith from Las Vegas (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Adam Cimber from the paternity list. Recalled INF Spencer Horwitz to Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and OF Nathan Lukes to Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned SS Jose Barrero to Louisville (IL). Reinstated OF Nicks Senzel from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Max Muncy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Selected the contract of RHP Emmet Sheehan from Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled INF Michael Busch from Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Michael Grove to Oklahoma City. Sent LHP Adam Kolarek outright to Oklahoma City.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Cristian Pache from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Dalton Guthrie to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Rob Zastryzny on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Carmen Mlodzinski from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired INF/OF Richie Palacios from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Memphis (IL). Transferred OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Tom Cosgrove on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Nabil Crismatt from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Victor Robles from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Alex Call to Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Robert Stock. Released RHP Chris Cepeda.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Memphis G J.A. Morant 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Destanni Henderson to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Avery Williams on injured reserve. Waived QB Austin Aune and WR Justin Marshall. Signed WR Chris Blair, DL Albert Huggins and K Matthew Trickett.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Jakorain Bennett.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Tyler Williams to vice president of player health and performance, Luke Burlson to director of football information systems, Emily Badis, to manager of football administration, Alex Dale to pro scout and Mitch Johnson-Martin to player personnel analyst-pro scouting. Named Sam DeLuca senior assistant director of pro personnel, Salli Clavelle pro scout, Steve Sabo and Matt Kelly college area scouts, Jack Murphy college scout/BLESTO, Michelle Mankoff, Shantel Rodgers and N’Tare Williamson scouting associates, Lexus Blunt assistant athletic trainer and Anthony Carson football information systems developer.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released S Scott Nelson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Zac Jones to a two-year contract extension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Bought out D Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s remaining four years of an eight year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Loaned G Luis Zamudio to Pittsburgh (USL Championship) on a short-term agreement.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Javier Otero and M Juinho Pernambucano to short-term loan agreements.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Released M Kelcie Hedge.

COLLEGE

LOUISVILLE — Named Joe Franklin cross country and track and field head coach.

MARYLAND — Named Jimmy Jackson baseball assistant coach/pitching coach.