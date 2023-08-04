Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Luis Urias from Worester (IL). Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 2B Nick Solak for assignment. Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez off waivers from Philadelphia.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson from family medical emergency list. Selected the contract of INF Davis Schneider from Buffalo (IL). Optioned INF Ernie Clement to Buffalo. Designated RHP Thomas Hatch for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 60-day IL. Designated SS Dalton Guthrie for assignment. Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Tim Locastro to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Tyson Miler off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Syracuse (IL).

WASHINBGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Blake Rutherford from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Marlon Mack. Released LS Jack Coco.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DLs Matthew Gotal and Caeveon Patton, WR, Mathew Sexton and OL Michal Menet.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT D.J. Scaife. Placed Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert and waived FB John Lovett. with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Abram Smith. Waived FB Zach Ojile.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Jeff Smith. Signed NT Donovan Jeter.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Blake Christensen.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Ben Stitz to a short-term agreement.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Cristian Olivera from UD Almeria (Spain La Liga) to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Patrick Leal via transfer from Venezia FC.

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Mutually agreed to terminate the loan of M Ricardo Gorday.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney an undisclosed amount for comments made during a post-match press conference on July 28 in violation of policy.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Tom Bowen assistant women’s soccer coach.