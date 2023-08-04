Friday’s Transactions

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, is seen on a TV screen standing among his lawyers, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Navalny on Friday was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prisons, in the harshest ruling against the imprisoned Kremlin critic to date. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Kremlin critic Navalny sentenced
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
N.C. Rep. Manning injured in vehicle wreck
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
Sports

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Luis Urias from Worester (IL). Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 2B Nick Solak for assignment. Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez off waivers from Philadelphia.

Other news
Fans try to get autographs from players after a Champions Cup soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Spanish league clubs to earn more TV revenue if they provide better access to players and coaches
FILE - Yunus Musah of the United States dribbles the ball during their World Cup soccer match against the Netherlands, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Musah is following United States teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan. Musah, who was born in New York but grew up in Italy and England, signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 following a transfer from Valencia. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)
Yunus Musah follows US teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan
Zambia's head coach Bruce Mwape stands by the touchline during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
FIFA investigates misconduct complaint involving Zambia Women’s World Cup team

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson from family medical emergency list. Selected the contract of INF Davis Schneider from Buffalo (IL). Optioned INF Ernie Clement to Buffalo. Designated RHP Thomas Hatch for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 60-day IL. Designated SS Dalton Guthrie for assignment. Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Tim Locastro to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Tyson Miler off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Syracuse (IL).

WASHINBGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Blake Rutherford from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Marlon Mack. Released LS Jack Coco.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DLs Matthew Gotal and Caeveon Patton, WR, Mathew Sexton and OL Michal Menet.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT D.J. Scaife. Placed Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert and waived FB John Lovett. with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Abram Smith. Waived FB Zach Ojile.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Jeff Smith. Signed NT Donovan Jeter.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Blake Christensen.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Ben Stitz to a short-term agreement.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Cristian Olivera from UD Almeria (Spain La Liga) to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Patrick Leal via transfer from Venezia FC.

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Mutually agreed to terminate the loan of M Ricardo Gorday.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney an undisclosed amount for comments made during a post-match press conference on July 28 in violation of policy.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Tom Bowen assistant women’s soccer coach.