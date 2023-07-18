A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Chris Taylor hits grand slam, Dodgers stop Orioles' 8-game win streak, 6-4

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor makes a catch for the final out of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Baltimore. The Dodgers won 6-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor makes a catch for the final out of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Baltimore. The Dodgers won 6-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By The Associated Press
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning from Bryan Baker, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak Monday night.

Los Angeles trailed 4-1 entering the sixth before Will Smith’s RBI single. Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez left with men on first and second and nobody out. Baker (3-3) issued a walk to load the bases, then kept throwing fastballs around the plate to Taylor, who hit a drive to center for his 12th homer of the year.

Emmet Sheehan (3-0) allowed four runs in five innings, but the Orioles did not come all that close to scoring on the Los Angeles bullpen. Ryan Brasier worked a hitless ninth for his first save since joining the Dodgers last month.

Freddie Freeman finished a homer shy of the cycle for the NL West-leading Dodgers. Adley Rutschman homered for the Orioles, who missed a chance to move percentage points ahead of Tampa Bay for first place in the AL East.

RANGERS 3, RAYS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aroldis Chapman got his first win since being traded to Texas when pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning by Tampa Bay’s Pete Fairbanks.

Chapman (5-2), acquired from Kansas City last month, twice threw the fastest pitch for the Rangers in the Statcast era (since 2015) with 102.8 mph sinkers while striking out the side in the ninth.

All-Star rookie Josh Jung led off the bottom half with a double and was replaced by Smith, who went to third with two outs on Nathaniel Lowe’s groundout. A 1-1 fastball from Fairbanks (0-3) to Mitch Garver went past catcher Christian Bethancourt, and Smith scored easily.

The Rangers won the opener of a series matching AL division leaders, improving to 4-0 since the All-Star break.

Tampa Bay All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan gave up two runs in six innings, leaving after 69 pitches in his return from back stiffness.

GUARDIANS 11, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Naylor homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Cleveland routed Pittsburgh to end a four-game skid.

Naylor’s sixth-inning RBI double extended his hitting streak to eight games. He drove a sinker from Yohan Ramirez over the left-field wall in the seventh, the last of the Guardians’ trio of two-run homers.

Michael Kelly (1-0) relieved Xzavion Curry in the fourth and allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings for his first major league win. The Guardians pitched their ninth shutout.

Quinn Priester (0-1), the fourth-ranked prospect in the Pirates’ system, allowed seven runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

RED SOX 7, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Connor Wong hit a two-run double and singled in a run for a career-high three RBIs and Boston beat Oakland for its eighth win in nine games.

Nick Pivetta (6-5) matched his career high with 13 strikeouts over six innings of one-hit relief after replacing lefty opener Brennan Bernardino, who worked two innings. It was Pivetta’s ninth career double-digit strikeout game and first of 2023.

The A’s lost their eighth straight game and dropped a season-high 46 games under .500 at 25-71. Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn (1-2) allowed a season-high six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 6, MARLINS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado drove in four runs, Miles Mikolas threw six solid innings on two days’ rest, and St. Louis extended Miami’s skid to four games.

Mikolas (6-5) gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. He threw three perfect innings Friday night against Washington in a game that was halted by rain.

Pinch-hitter Nolan Gorman doubled with two outs in the sixth against reliever Dylan Floro (3-5). Dylan Carlson broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single, and Arenado followed with a two-run double.

Jordan Hicks allowed three hits in the ninth but escaped for his eighth save.

NATIONALS 7, CUBS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double as Washington beat Chicago.

Jeimer Candelario also launched a two-run drive in his return to the Nationals’ lineup.

Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each had a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost three of four.

MacKenzie Gore (5-7) allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings to win for only the second time since April. Kyle Finnegan got four outs for his 12th save and first since May 27.

Drew Smyly (7-7) dropped his third straight decision, permitting five runs in six innings.

TIGERS 3, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double, and Detroit sent Kansas City to its ninth loss in 11 games.

Taylor Clarke (1-4) gave up Akil Baddoo’s leadoff double, hit Riley Greene with a pitch with two outs and walked Spencer Torkelson.

José Cuas relieved and walked Kerry Carpenter on four pitches, forcing in a run and ending Detroit’s 20-inning scoreless streak. Vierling sliced a sinker to the opposite field in right.

Brendan White (2-2) got the win in relief. Alex Lange struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.

GIANTS 2, REDS 2, SUSPENDED, 8 INNINGS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rain forced the suspension of the game between San Francisco and Cincinnati with one out in the top of the eighth inning after a 1-hour, 55-minute delay.

The Giants had runners on second and third when the game was paused. It was scheduled to resume at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of the regularly scheduled 7:10 pm. game.

Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores homered off Reds starter Brandon Williamson, who worked six innings.

The Giants’ Logan Webb gave up solo homers to Matt McLain and Jonathan India in his seven innings.

