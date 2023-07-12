Powerball ticket sales continue to grow in St. Joseph, Mo., Monday, July 17, 2023, after no winner was selected in the previous drawing. (AP Photo/Nick Ingram)
Sports

Today in Sports - Babe Ruth becomes the all-time home run career leader in Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press
 
July 18

1896 — James Foulis wins the U.S. Men’s Open golf championship at Shinnecock Hills, Southampton, N.Y.

1921 — Babe Ruth achieves 139 home runs and becomes the all-time home run leader in Major League Baseball, taking the title from Roger Connor.

FILE - Cleveland Browns NFL football player Marion Motley is shown Dec. 5, 1948, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns will shelve those classic logo-less orange helmets for three games this season. With a nod to the team's storied past, the Browns will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951. (AP Photo/Harry Hall, File)
Cleveland Browns swapping their logo-less orange helmets for white ones in three games this season
The Cleveland Browns will shelve those classic logo-less orange helmets for three games this season.
Martin Truex Jr., celebrates his win in the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Martin Truex Jr. ‘bad at making big decisions’ as he ponders NASCAR retirement
Martin Truex Jr. says his struggle with making big decisions is one reason why he hasn’t decided if he will retire or return to NASCAR for a 2024 season.
FILE - Ryan Murphy participates in the men's 200 backstroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on June 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Although there is scant scientific evidence that razoring off every bit of exposed hair actually produces faster times, swimmers cling to this tradition before every big meet. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Swimmers remain convinced that shaving down is a key to fast times
Through all the suit improvements and advancements in training techniques, there is one time-honored — and sometimes painful — tradition that swimmers cling to before every big meet.
England's Marcus Rashford, right is tackled by North Macedonia's Arijan Ademi during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Marcus Rashford commits to 5 more years at Man United after most prolific season of career
Marcus Rashford has committed himself to five more years at Manchester United after the most prolific season of his career.

1927 — Ty Cobb of the Philadelphia Athletics doubles off the glove of Harry Heilmann for his 4,000th hit.

1951 — Jersey Joe Walcott, at 37, becomes the oldest fighter to win the world heavyweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Ezzard Charles at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.

1970 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays gets career hit number 3,000 off Montreal’s Mike Wegener in the second inning.

1975 — The trial of Dave Forbes, the first pro athlete to be indicted for a crime committed during play, ends in a hung jury. Forbes, of the Boston Bruins, was indicted for excessive force used on an opponent. Forbes’ victim was Henry Boucha in a game on Jan. 4 against the North Stars at Minnesota. The prosecution decides not to seek a retrial.

1987 — New York’s Don Mattingly ties Dale Long’s 31-year-old major league record when he homers for the eighth consecutive game in the Yankees’ 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

1993 — Greg Norman shoots a 64 on the final day to set a record with a 13-under 267 and wins the British Open. Norman wins by two strokes over defending champion Nick Faldo.

1995 — Britain’s Jonathan Edwards breaks the 10-year-old world triple jump record, leaping 59 feet in the Salamanca Provincial meet. Edwards tops the previous mark of 58-11½ set in 1985 by Willie Banks of the United States.

1999 — Jean Van de Velde’s triple bogey on the 72nd hole sets the stage for Paul Lawrie to become the first Scotsman to win the British Open in his native land since Tommy Armour in 1931. Lawrie, 10 strokes behind when the final round began, wins the four-hole playoff over Van de Velde and Justin Leonard, making birdies on the last two holes to complete the biggest comeback in a major.

1999 — David Cone dazzles the Montreal Expos, throwing the 14th perfect game in modern history to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-0 victory.

2005 — In Oklahoma City, the United States loses a tournament title game for the first time since 1997, falling 3-1 to Japan in the championship of the inaugural World Cup of Softball. The Americans, which lost to Canada earlier in this tournament, lost to Australia 1-0 in the championship game of the 1997 Superball, held in Ohio.

2010 — Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa shoots a 1-under 71 for a seven-stroke victory at 16-under 272 in the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Lee Westwood of England finishes second.

2021 — Colin Morikawa wins the Open Championship 15-under par at Royal St. George’s by two strokes over Jordan Speith. It was Morikawa’s second major championship win following his 2020 The Masters win.

_____