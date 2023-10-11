Wedensday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed LB Andre Smith and WR Keilahn Harris to the practice squad. Released WRs Zay Malone and C.J. Saunders from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Jason Verrett to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Anthony Richardson on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed QB Nick Mullens and WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve. Signed QB Sean Mannion, TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Dan Chisena to the practice squad. Promoted WRs Trishton Jackson and N’Keal Harry from the practice squad to the active roster. Designated RB Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. Promoted WR Irvin Charles from the practice squad to the active roster. Released DL Jalyn Holmes from the practice squad. Signed OT Dennis Kelly and DE Elerson Smith to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated DL Efe Obada to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Justin Danforth to a one-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed head coach Lindy Ruff to a multi-year contract extension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Akito Hirose from Abbotsford (AHL). Reassigned RW Vasily Podkolzin to Abbotsford.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Cs Connor McMichael and Alexei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Returned LW Ivan Miroshnickenko and RW Riley Sutter to Hershey.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Adam Mechura to a two-year contract.