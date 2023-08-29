Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent 1B Josh Naylor to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released INF Josh Donaldson.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed LHP Bennett Sousa off waivers from Detroit.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated LHP Kyle Ragnault. Placed RHP Robert Stock on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Re-signed P.J Washington Jr.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Placed Jacksonville CB Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released RB Corey Clement and RB Ty’Son Williams.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LBs Shane Ray, DaShaun White and Travin Howard, WRs Isaiah Coulter, Marcell Ateman, Andy Isabella and Dezman Patmon, TEs Jace Sternberger and Joel Wilson, S s Zayne Andrson and Dean Marlowe, CBs Alex Austin and Kyron Brown, RB Darrynton Evans, DT Eli Ankou, OLs David Quesenberry, Ike Boettger and Greg Mancz, DB Ja’Marcus Ingram and OT Richard Gouraige.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released WRs Shi Smith, Javon Wims and Josh Vann, RB Spencer Brown, OLs Justin McCray, Michael Jordan, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg and J.D. Direnzo, DLs Raequan Williams, OLBs Kobe Jones, Eku Leota and Jordan Thomas, LBs Deion Jones, Brandon Smith and Ace Eley, S Eric Rowe and CBs Herb Miller, Mac McCain and Mark Milton. Placed G Austin Corbett on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DE Henry Anderson on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LBs Kuony Deng, Buddy Johnson, Jake Tonges, Davion Taylor, Barrington Wade and Demarquis Gates, TEs Jared Pinkney, Lachlan Pitts and Stephen Carlson, WRs Joe Reed, Nsimba Webster and Daurice Fountain, QBs P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman, OLs Alex Leatherwood, Gabe Houy and Bobby Haskins, DT Bravvion Roy, Travis Belland Andrew Brown, CB Michael Ojermudia, DL D’Anthony Jones, OT Aviante Collins and RBs Trestan Ener and Robert Burns.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QBs Trevor Siemian and Reid Sinnett, WR Trent Taylor, DEs Tarell Basham and Owen Carney Jr., S Michael Thomas, G/T Hakeem Adeniji, TE Devin Asiasi, P Drue Chriman, LB Shaka Heyward and RB Jacob Saylors.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released LBs Bubba Bolden, Cam Bright and Charles Wiley, DB Chris Westry, CBs Caleb Biggers, Lorenzo Burns and Gavin Heslop, TEs Miller Forrsitall, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Thomas Greaney, T Derrick Kelly II, S Nate Meadows and Tanner McCalister, WRs Anthony Schwartz, Jaelon Darden, Mike Harley Jr., Austin Watkins Jr. and Jalen Wayne, G Colby Gossett, RB Jordan Wilkins, Hassan Hall and Demetric Felton Jr. , OL Michael Dunn, K Cade York, DEs Lonnie Phelps, Sam Kamara, Jeremiah Martin, Lonnie Phelps and Isaiah Thomas and DT Tommy Togiai, QB Kellen Mond and K Cade York. Terminated the contract of G Michael Dunn, DT Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst II and RB John Kelly. Placed WR Michael Woods II on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Jabril Cox.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released QB Ben Di Nucci, TEs Albert Okwuegbunam and Tommy Hudson, WRs Montrell Washington, J.J. Koski, Nick Williams, Taylor Grimes, Josh Hammond and Kendall Hinton, Ks Brett Maher and Elliott Fry, DT Forrest Merrill, LBs Ray Wilborn and Austin Ajiake, LS Jack Landherr, DBs Delonte Hood and Art Green T Isaiah Prince, OLs Henry Byrd and Will Sherman, DL P.J. Mustipher, Tyler Lancaster and DTs Haggai Ndubuisi and Jordan Jackson, CB Falon Hicks and RB Tyler Badie and Dwayne Washington, OLB Christopher Allen and OL Kyle Fuller.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Chase Winovich.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LS Tucker Addington, S Latavious Brini. OLB D.J. Coleman,

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released T A.J Arcuri, K Tanner Brown, DE T.J. Carter, LBs Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas, Jaiden Woodbey and DeAndre Square, DBs Quindell Johnson, Rashad Torrence and Cameron McCutcheon, TE Nikola Kalinic, C Mike McAllister, G Grant Miller, WR Xavier Smith, Austin Trammell and Dreser Winn, DT Marquise Copeland, RB Royce Freeman and QB Brett Rypien.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released RB Myles Gaskin.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released B Joejuan Williams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated OT Calvin Anderson from the non-football injury list. Traded K Nick Folk to Tennessee in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released CB Bradley Roby and LB Jaylon Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated WR Wan’Dale Robinson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released WR Jamison Crowder and OLB Oshane Ximines.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR Greg Ward.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LBs Darryl Johnson, Daelin Hayes and Kyahva Tezino, DB Anthony Averett, RB Khalan Laborn, DT Tomasui Laulile, WR Dazz Newsone, DE Taco Charlton, CB Nate Brooks, DLs La’Darius Hamilton, Breeland Speaks and Spencer Waege.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — K Rodrigo Blankenship, LBs Ulysees Grant, Jose Ramirez and Hamilcar Rashed, CB Don Gardner, WRs Kaylon Geigr, Taye Barber and Kade Warner, OL John Molchon,Ss Avery Young, Richard LeCounte, Kedric Whitehead and Nolan Turner, RBs Ronnie Brown and Patrick Laird, T Michael Niese, DTs Deadruin Senat and C.J. Brewer, DB Anthony Chesley, DLs Willington Previlon and Pat O’Connor, QB John Wolford, TE Dominique Dafney, OT Raiqwon O’Neal, OLB Charles Snowden and LS Evan Deckers.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived QB Jake Fromm.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed head video coordinator Hunter Cherni to a multi-year contract extension.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Ryan Verrier.