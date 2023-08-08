Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Gregory Santos from the bereavement list.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Spenser Watkins off waivers from Houston and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis F. Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Miles Mikolas.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Jack Anderson. Placed OF Brian Goodwin on the reserve list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OLB Justin Houston. Waived DE Jalen Redmond.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Lachlan Pitts and LB Barrington Wade. Waived K Andre Szmyt. Waived TE Jake Tonges with an injury designation.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Tyquan Lewis from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DE Trey Flowers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt and LB Anthony Barr.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Devon Allen from active/non-football injury list. Signed WR Johnny King. Released Ts Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed S Jalen Elliott. Waived WR Jamarcus Bradley with an injury designation.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Joshua Kalu and P Colby Wadman. Placed CB Troy Apke and DT Curtis Brooks on injured reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Alvas Powell to a contract extension through 2025 season.