Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Gregory Santos from the bereavement list.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Spenser Watkins off waivers from Houston and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).

Other news
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young arrives for an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Chase Young feels ‘explosive again’ nearly 2 years since tearing the ACL in his right knee
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar after scoring a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Messi’s exit leaves a big hole at PSG as the club frets over Mbappe and Neymar
FILE - Southampton's Tino Livramento looks on, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Aston Villa at the Saint Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Newcastle has bought England Under-21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton for a fee reported to be worth at least $38 million. The Saudi Arabia-owned club which returns to the Champions League next month says the 20-year-old Livramento signed a five-year contract. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Newcastle buys England U21 player Livramento from Southampton. Spurs gets Van de Ven from Wolfsburg

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis F. Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Miles Mikolas.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Jack Anderson. Placed OF Brian Goodwin on the reserve list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OLB Justin Houston. Waived DE Jalen Redmond.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Lachlan Pitts and LB Barrington Wade. Waived K Andre Szmyt. Waived TE Jake Tonges with an injury designation.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Tyquan Lewis from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DE Trey Flowers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt and LB Anthony Barr.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Devon Allen from active/non-football injury list. Signed WR Johnny King. Released Ts Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed S Jalen Elliott. Waived WR Jamarcus Bradley with an injury designation.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Joshua Kalu and P Colby Wadman. Placed CB Troy Apke and DT Curtis Brooks on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Alvas Powell to a contract extension through 2025 season.