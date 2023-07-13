FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned OF Yordan Alvarez and RHP Jose Urquidy to Sugar Land (PCL) on rehab assignments.

Other news
FILE - At left, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. At right, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. The legal headaches could only be starting for Pat Fitzgerald and Bob Huggins as their attorneys plot the next steps after Northwestern and West Virginia parted ways with them in moves that left some industry experts perplexed. (AP Photo/File)
Legal headaches could just be starting at Northwestern, WVU with Fitzgerald, Huggins, experts say
The legal headaches could only be starting for ex-Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins.
FILE - New York Jets' Quinnen Williams speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., May 24, 2022. Williams and the Jets have agreed, Thursday, July 13, 2023, to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million.
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed in the release on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028
The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed in the release on Thursday.
Mascots listen to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormack speak at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put
Oklahoma State has had plenty of turnover in the transfer portal. The Cowboys lost at least eight starters among 18 players who went into the transfer portal since last season.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Mike Meyers to Chicago White Sox for cash.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Pier-Olivier Boucher and RHPs Riley Gowens, Justin Long and Cory Wall.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Snell and SS Phillip Glasser.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chris Tessitore. Released LHP McKenzie Mills.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed F Paul Reed.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed C Alex Galchenyuk on waivers.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a one-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed LW Lucas Condotta to a two-year, two-way contract and D Nicolas Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Ty Emberson on a one-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Todd Interdonato head baseball coach.

DAYTON — Named Darren Hertz assistant coach/director of development, Sean Damaska assistant coach/recruiting coordinator and Leron Black video coordinator for men’s basketball.

ETSU — Promoted Ricky Rojas to director of men’s and women’s tennis.