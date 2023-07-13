Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned OF Yordan Alvarez and RHP Jose Urquidy to Sugar Land (PCL) on rehab assignments.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Mike Meyers to Chicago White Sox for cash.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Pier-Olivier Boucher and RHPs Riley Gowens, Justin Long and Cory Wall.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Snell and SS Phillip Glasser.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chris Tessitore. Released LHP McKenzie Mills.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed F Paul Reed.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed C Alex Galchenyuk on waivers.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a one-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed LW Lucas Condotta to a two-year, two-way contract and D Nicolas Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Ty Emberson on a one-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Todd Interdonato head baseball coach.
DAYTON — Named Darren Hertz assistant coach/director of development, Sean Damaska assistant coach/recruiting coordinator and Leron Black video coordinator for men’s basketball.
ETSU — Promoted Ricky Rojas to director of men’s and women’s tennis.