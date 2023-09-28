Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Darius Vines to Gwinnett.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Garrett Mitchell from the 60-day IL. Designated INF/OF Brian Anderson for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad to the active roster.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Nate Givhan from the practice roster.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed F Janis Svanenbergs.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Andres Reyes to a three-year contract.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Justen Glad to a contract extension through 2026.