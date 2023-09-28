Biden impeachment inquiry
Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Darius Vines to Gwinnett.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Garrett Mitchell from the 60-day IL. Designated INF/OF Brian Anderson for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Nate Givhan from the practice roster.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed F Janis Svanenbergs.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Andres Reyes to a three-year contract.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Justen Glad to a contract extension through 2026.