Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent OF Riley Greene to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned RHP Shawn Dubin to Sugar Land.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHPs Darren McCaughan and Matt Festo from Tacoma (PCL). Placed THP Bryce Miller on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 1.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Coco Montes to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of OF Dane Myers from Jacksonville (IL). Designated RHP Eli Villalobos for assignment. Placed SS Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with CF Jahmai Jones on a one-year contract. Placed 3B Brian Anderson on the paternity list.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen from Seattle in exchange for LHP Zach Muckenhim. Designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment. Transferred RHP Edwin Uceta from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Luken Baker from Memphis (IL). Designated CF Oscar Mercado for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Chen-Wei Lin on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Mengden and C Jacob Nottingham on minor league contracts. Placed RHP Thaddeus Ward on the 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the bereavement list.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Damian Yenzi.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Zach Racusin and INF Josh Rego. Released UT Sean Lawlor and 1B Gabe Snyder.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed INF Lucas Chang.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Andrew Roach.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Acquired UT Landon Barnes from Ogden (Pioneer League).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Amen Thompson and F Cam Whitmore to rookie contracts.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Luke Garza to a two-way contract.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Jordan Hawkins to a rookie contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Jaylen Martin to a two-way contract.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Toumani Camara.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed D Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Markquis Nowell to a two-way contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Joey Hauser to a two-way contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F John Leonard to a one-year, two-way contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Brady Lyle to a one-year, two-way contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Griffin Mendel to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Scott Reedy and RW Nick Caamano to one-year, two-way contracts.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Filip Zadina on waivers.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard to a two-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Jasper Weatherby to a one-year, two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Marc Stall to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Nathan Todd to a two-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Cal O’Reilly to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Loaned F Moussa Djitte to Bandirmaspor (Turkish 1 Lg) though June 30, 2024.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Daniel Chacon to a two-year contract and loaned him to Liga Deportiva Alajuelense (LIGA FPD) for the remainder of the 2023 season.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Rafaelle Souza to a three-year contract.

REAL SALT LAKE — Terminated the contract of F Jonathan Menendez.