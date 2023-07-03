Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent OF Riley Greene to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned RHP Shawn Dubin to Sugar Land.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHPs Darren McCaughan and Matt Festo from Tacoma (PCL). Placed THP Bryce Miller on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 1.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Coco Montes to Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of OF Dane Myers from Jacksonville (IL). Designated RHP Eli Villalobos for assignment. Placed SS Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with CF Jahmai Jones on a one-year contract. Placed 3B Brian Anderson on the paternity list.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen from Seattle in exchange for LHP Zach Muckenhim. Designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment. Transferred RHP Edwin Uceta from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Luken Baker from Memphis (IL). Designated CF Oscar Mercado for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Chen-Wei Lin on a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Mengden and C Jacob Nottingham on minor league contracts. Placed RHP Thaddeus Ward on the 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the bereavement list.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Damian Yenzi.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Zach Racusin and INF Josh Rego. Released UT Sean Lawlor and 1B Gabe Snyder.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed INF Lucas Chang.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Andrew Roach.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Acquired UT Landon Barnes from Ogden (Pioneer League).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Amen Thompson and F Cam Whitmore to rookie contracts.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Luke Garza to a two-way contract.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Jordan Hawkins to a rookie contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Jaylen Martin to a two-way contract.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Toumani Camara.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed D Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Markquis Nowell to a two-way contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Joey Hauser to a two-way contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F John Leonard to a one-year, two-way contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Brady Lyle to a one-year, two-way contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Griffin Mendel to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Scott Reedy and RW Nick Caamano to one-year, two-way contracts.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Filip Zadina on waivers.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard to a two-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Jasper Weatherby to a one-year, two-way contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Marc Stall to a one-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Nathan Todd to a two-year, two-way contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Cal O’Reilly to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Loaned F Moussa Djitte to Bandirmaspor (Turkish 1 Lg) though June 30, 2024.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Daniel Chacon to a two-year contract and loaned him to Liga Deportiva Alajuelense (LIGA FPD) for the remainder of the 2023 season.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Rafaelle Souza to a three-year contract.
REAL SALT LAKE — Terminated the contract of F Jonathan Menendez.