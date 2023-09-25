Walmart shooter to pay families
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Matt Bowman from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Tommy Kahlne on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 22.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Slade Cecconi to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated SS Kevin Newman for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Devin Asiasi to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed QB Josh Johnson.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL). Released G Peyton Jones from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Talyn Boyko to Hartford (AHL).