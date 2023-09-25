Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Matt Bowman from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Tommy Kahlne on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 22.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Slade Cecconi to Reno (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated SS Kevin Newman for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Devin Asiasi to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed QB Josh Johnson.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL). Released G Peyton Jones from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Talyn Boyko to Hartford (AHL).