Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed C David Fry on the paternity list. Recalled RF Oscar Gonzalez from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Vasquez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long to the Lakeland Tigers (FCL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryne Stanek on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Keynan Middleton from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Yoendrys Gomez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Daniel Duarte on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28. Recalled RHP Carson Spiers from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Trevor Megill on the restricted list. Designated RHP Julio Teheran for assignment. Optioned LHP Ethan Small to Nashville (IL). Recalled LLHP Clayton Andrews from Nashville. Selected the contract of RHP Caleb Boushley from Nashville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Altoona (EL). Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to the minor leagues.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Transferred C Riley Adams from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Robert Garcia on the paternity list. Reinstated RHP Tanner Rainey from the 60-day IL.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Mutually agreed to part ways with manager Wally Backman at the completion of the 2023 season.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended G Joshua Primo four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the League.

ATLANTA HAWKS Signed Gs Jarkel Joiner and Keaton Wallace.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Jerome Robinson to a two-way contract.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived Fs Angelo Allegri and Tre Scott and G Jaylen Sims.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Devin Harper off waivers from Dallas.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Derek Rivers.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Tyler Higbee to a three-year contract extension. Designated WR Cooper Kupp to return from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR River Cracraft on injured reserve and WR Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Placed RW Spencer Smallman and D Keaton Middleton on waivers.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Claimed G Spencer Martin off waivers from Vancouver. Assigned Fs Tyler Angle, Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz and MIkael Pyythia to Cleveland (AHL). Assigned Gs Eric Dop and Brett Brouchu to Cleveland on professional tryout contracts (PTO).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed RW Mats Zuccarello to a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season. Assigned Ds Simon Johansson, Kyle Masters and David Spacek and F Pavel Novak to Iowa (AHL). Released Fs Kale Kessy lanld Greg Meireles from their professional tryout contracts (PTO).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon (WHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Filip Engaras, T.J. Friedmann, Joe Gambardella, Timur Ibragimov, Xavier Parent and Ryan Schmelzer and Ds Colin Felix, Will MacKinnon, Robbie Russo and Topias Vilen and G Tyler Brennan to Utica (AHL). Placed D Tyler Wotherspoon on waivers. Assigned F Josh Filmon to Swift Current (WHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Seth Helgeson to Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Placed LW Anton Blidh and RW Alex Belzile on waivers. Assigned D Nikolas Brouillard, Cs Karl Henriksson and Ryder Korczak and LW Bobby Trivigno to Hartford (AHL). Released D Blake Hillman from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and will report to Harford. Released D Adam Clendening from his PTO.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia D Olivier Mbaizo an undisclosed amount for violating the policy regarding hands to the face in a match on Sept. 27 against FC Dallas.

COLLEGE

MACALESTER — Named Nick Worcester assistant baseball coach/recruiting/infielders and hitting coach.