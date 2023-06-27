Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Alex Verdugo from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Bobby Dalbec to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Alex Faedo to West Michigan (ML) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Matthew Boyd on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Will Vest on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHL Matt Manning from the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated OF Kyle Isbel from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Eduardo Escobar from the restricted list. Optioned OF Jo Adell to Salt Lake )PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Brock Stewart on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 26. Recalled RHP Oliver Ortega from St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Gott from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHPs Justin Martinez and Kevin Ginkel from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Merrill Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 25. Optioned LHP Joe Murphy to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson and RHP Seth Elledge on minor league contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Jared Young from Iowa (IL). Optioned INF Miles Mastrobuoni to Iowa. Transferred LHP Brandon Hughes from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Jake Wong for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Alec Mills from Louisville (IL). Sent RHP Silvino Bracho outright to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Koch from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Michael Busch to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to the Florida complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Justin Wilson to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Steven Wilson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 25. Recalled RHP Drew Carlton from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Wilmer Flores from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Isan Diaz to Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Wilson Ramos. Released C Anthony Peroni.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed 2B Tristan Garcia.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Drue Galassi.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHPs Beau Nichols and Christian Scafildi. Released RHPs Kaleb Schmidt and Jesen Therrion.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Alaina Coates to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DE Lukas Van Ness to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Khalil Tate.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Tyrique McGhee to the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Ryan Getzlaf player development coordinator.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ryan McGregor to a one-year, two-way contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Traded F Alex Newhook to Montreal in exchange for a first- and second-round draft pick, plus a minor league player to be named later.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Nick Foligno to a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Trey Fix-Wolansky to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Jake Livingstone to a two-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded G Mackenzie Blackwood to San Jose in exchange for sixth-round 2023 draft pick. Acquired F Tyler Toffoli in a trade with Calgary in exchange for F Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick in the 2023 draft.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired C Kevin Hayes from Philadelphia in exchange for a sixth-round 2024 draft pick.

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed F Austin Master.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Jake Morris to Loudoun United FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the 2023 season. Columbus retains the right to recall Morris at any point during the MLS regular season.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract though 2025, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

SAN DIEGO MLS — Named Jen Bower executive vice president, partnerships, premium and ticketing and Mark Morris senior vice president, global partnerships.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed Ds Chai Cortez and Sydney Cummings and F Shea Connors as replacement players.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Kelsey Christensen head softball coach.