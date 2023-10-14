Saturday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Placed G David Singleton on waivers.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve. Promoted S Matthias Farley and OL Justin McCray to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated TE Stephen Sullivan from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Jaelon Darden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Reinstated DE Dawuane Smoot from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Placed CB Christian Braswell on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DTs Marquise Copeland and Cory Durden to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Justin Hardee on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Shyheim Carter to the active roster. Signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract and activated him. Promoted S Dane Cruikshank and DL Jaleel Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived CB Kindle Vildor and OL Justin Murray.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated DL Efe Obada from injured reserve. Released DT Abudullah Anderson. Promoted CB Tariq Castro-Fields to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed LW Eric Robinson on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to Cleveland (AHL). Reinstated RW Mathieu Olivier from injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Announced D Jordie Benn signed a one-year contract with Brynas IF of the Allsvenskan League.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Jacob Peterson from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Simon Benoit from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Assigned G Clay Stevenson to Hershey.

Minor League Hockey

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

AHL — Suspended San Jose F Ozzy Wiesblatt three games for an illegal check to the head in a game on Oct. 13 against Rockford.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added D Patrick Kudla.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Trevor Babin, D Connor Fedorek and F James McEwan from their standard player contracts (SPC).

MAINE MARINERS — Released Fs Brendan Harrogate, Troy MacTavish and D Seth Bafaro from their standard player contracts (SPC).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Drennen Atherton and D Chris Perna from their standard player contracts (SPC). Loaned F Joe Carroll to Syracuse (AHL). Released D Taylor Egan from his professional tryout contract (PTO).