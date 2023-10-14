Israel-Hamas war
Solar eclipse
Oregon football
France on alert after stabbing
Louisiana governor’s race
Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Placed G David Singleton on waivers.

FOOTBALL

Other news
England's head coach Steve Borthwick attends a training session at the Georges Carcassonne stadium in Aix-en-Provence, France, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. England will face Fiji on Sunday, Oct.15, 2023, in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
The curious case of England, unbeaten yet the most hard-to-judge team at the Rugby World Cup
FILE - Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Feb. 18, 2023. The Sabres signed Power to a seven-year contract worth $58.45 million Wednesday, Oct. 11. The deal was reached a day before the Sabres open their season hosting the New York Rangers. And it follows the Sabres making Rasmus Dahlin the franchise's top-paid player by signing him to an eight-year, $88 million deal Monday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Sabres follow up Dahlin deal by locking up Owen Power to 7-year, $58.45 million contract extension
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, and center Brett Howden (21) celebrate after Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson, third from right, scored against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve. Promoted S Matthias Farley and OL Justin McCray to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated TE Stephen Sullivan from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Jaelon Darden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Reinstated DE Dawuane Smoot from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Placed CB Christian Braswell on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DTs Marquise Copeland and Cory Durden to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Justin Hardee on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Shyheim Carter to the active roster. Signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract and activated him. Promoted S Dane Cruikshank and DL Jaleel Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived CB Kindle Vildor and OL Justin Murray.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated DL Efe Obada from injured reserve. Released DT Abudullah Anderson. Promoted CB Tariq Castro-Fields to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed LW Eric Robinson on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to Cleveland (AHL). Reinstated RW Mathieu Olivier from injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Announced D Jordie Benn signed a one-year contract with Brynas IF of the Allsvenskan League.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Jacob Peterson from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Simon Benoit from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Assigned G Clay Stevenson to Hershey.

Minor League Hockey

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

AHL — Suspended San Jose F Ozzy Wiesblatt three games for an illegal check to the head in a game on Oct. 13 against Rockford.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added D Patrick Kudla.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Trevor Babin, D Connor Fedorek and F James McEwan from their standard player contracts (SPC).

MAINE MARINERS — Released Fs Brendan Harrogate, Troy MacTavish and D Seth Bafaro from their standard player contracts (SPC).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Drennen Atherton and D Chris Perna from their standard player contracts (SPC). Loaned F Joe Carroll to Syracuse (AHL). Released D Taylor Egan from his professional tryout contract (PTO).