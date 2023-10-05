Russia - Ukraine war
Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Jorge Lopez has cleared waivers and elected free agency in lieu of accepting an assignment to Norfolk (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Damien Williams to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad. Promoted OL Hakeem Adeniji from the practice squad to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released P Karl Schmitz, FB Konner Burtenshaw, WRs Oliver Martin, Carlton Agudosi and Ronnie Blackmon , DL Kuony Deng and DB Abu Daramy-Swaray.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Los Angeles Kings F Arthur Kaliyev for two preseason games and two regular season games without pay for kneeing Anaheim F Chase De Leo during an October 3 game against Anaheim.

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned G Dustin Wolf to Calgary (AHL). Placed D Nick DeSimone and Cs Emilio Pettersen and Martin Pospisil on waivers.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed RW Brady Stonehouse to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Cal Foote and G Jeremy Brodeur to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Dylan Garand to Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Placed LW Andreas Johnsson on waivers.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Placed LW Devin Shore and RW Marian Studenic on waivers.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned C Aatu Raty to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Chase Priskie, C Ethen Frank and RW Riley Sutter from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Elias Salomonsson to Skelleftea AIK (SHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

UTICA COMETS — Signed D Colin Felix.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Seamus Donohue.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed Fs Adam Dawe, Jordan Escott, and Todd Skirving and D Josh Victor.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Suspended D Mitchell Smith.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Adam Brubacher.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer league

NWSL — Promoted Julie Hadd to Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer. Suspended Racing Louisville FC F Uchenna Kanu for one game for major game misconduct during a September 30 match against the Chicago Red Stars.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Anna Moorhouse to a two-year contract.