Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Jorge Lopez has cleared waivers and elected free agency in lieu of accepting an assignment to Norfolk (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Damien Williams to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad. Promoted OL Hakeem Adeniji from the practice squad to the active roster.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released P Karl Schmitz, FB Konner Burtenshaw, WRs Oliver Martin, Carlton Agudosi and Ronnie Blackmon , DL Kuony Deng and DB Abu Daramy-Swaray.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Los Angeles Kings F Arthur Kaliyev for two preseason games and two regular season games without pay for kneeing Anaheim F Chase De Leo during an October 3 game against Anaheim.
CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned G Dustin Wolf to Calgary (AHL). Placed D Nick DeSimone and Cs Emilio Pettersen and Martin Pospisil on waivers.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed RW Brady Stonehouse to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Cal Foote and G Jeremy Brodeur to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Dylan Garand to Hartford (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Placed LW Andreas Johnsson on waivers.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Placed LW Devin Shore and RW Marian Studenic on waivers.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned C Aatu Raty to Abbotsford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Chase Priskie, C Ethen Frank and RW Riley Sutter from Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Elias Salomonsson to Skelleftea AIK (SHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
UTICA COMETS — Signed D Colin Felix.
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Seamus Donohue.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed Fs Adam Dawe, Jordan Escott, and Todd Skirving and D Josh Victor.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Suspended D Mitchell Smith.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Adam Brubacher.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer league
NWSL — Promoted Julie Hadd to Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer. Suspended Racing Louisville FC F Uchenna Kanu for one game for major game misconduct during a September 30 match against the Chicago Red Stars.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Anna Moorhouse to a two-year contract.