Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Announced General Manager Kim Ng will not return for the 2024 season.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Gs Kendric Davis and Donovan Williams and F Javan Johnson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Elevated RB Malik Davis and LB Malik Jefferson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DE/LB Tyrus Wheat. Reinstated CB Nahshon Wright from injured reserve. Placed LB Leighton Vander Esch and CB C.J. Goodwin on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Amani Oruwariye to the practice squad. Released OLB Derek Parish from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Released DE William Bradley-King from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned G Justus Annunen and LW Riley Tufte to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired LW Max Comtois.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Gregore to a contract extension through 2025.