Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Announced General Manager Kim Ng will not return for the 2024 season.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Gs Kendric Davis and Donovan Williams and F Javan Johnson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Elevated RB Malik Davis and LB Malik Jefferson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DE/LB Tyrus Wheat. Reinstated CB Nahshon Wright from injured reserve. Placed LB Leighton Vander Esch and CB C.J. Goodwin on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Amani Oruwariye to the practice squad. Released OLB Derek Parish from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve to practice.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Released DE William Bradley-King from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned G Justus Annunen and LW Riley Tufte to Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired LW Max Comtois.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Gregore to a contract extension through 2025.