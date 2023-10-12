Israel-Hamas war
Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OLB Myjai Sanders to return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed TE Peyton Hendershot on injured reserve. Promoted TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Rashaan Evans to the practice squad. Designated CB Nahshon Wright to return from injured reserve to practice.

NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DT DaVon Hamilton to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted P Braden Mann from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Brandon Smith to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Holton Ahlers to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Simon Holmstrom from Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alex Barre-Boule from Syracuse (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Samuel Asselin and Jackson Cates to professional try-out contracts (PTO).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Scott Harrington to a professional try-out contract (PTO).