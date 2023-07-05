Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Yankee RHP Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season and post-season for violating joint domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse policy.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of OF Colton Cowser and RHP Eduard Bazardo from Norfolk (IL). Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk. Designated C Anthony Bemboom and RHP Chris Vallimont for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Cole Sands from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright and C Andrew Knizner on the 15-day IL. Recalled C Ivan Herrera, RHP Dakota Hudson and LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Alex Call from Rochester (IL). Designated OF Derek Hill for assignment.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Solter. Sold RHP Stephen Woods, Jr.'s contract to Fubon (Chinese Professional Baseball League).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Jalen Wilson to a two-way contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Marcus Sasser to a rookie contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Cam Smith.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Kale Clague to a one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Kris Draper assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Rasmus Asplund to a one-year, two-way contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D David Reinbacher to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Julien Gauthier to a two-year, contract and Fs Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 internationals roster slot from Colorado Rapids in exchange for D Andrew Gutman.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2024 second-round SuperDraft pick and a conditional $50,000 in general allocation money from New England in exchange for the right of first refusal for M Ian Harkes.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Ian Harkes to a one-year contract.
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed D Carlos Guzman, pending league and federation approval.
COLLEGE
TENNESSEE — Extended the contract of Ryan Ridder as head men’s basketball coach.