Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Yankee RHP Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season and post-season for violating joint domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of OF Colton Cowser and RHP Eduard Bazardo from Norfolk (IL). Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk. Designated C Anthony Bemboom and RHP Chris Vallimont for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Cole Sands from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright and C Andrew Knizner on the 15-day IL. Recalled C Ivan Herrera, RHP Dakota Hudson and LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Alex Call from Rochester (IL). Designated OF Derek Hill for assignment.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Solter. Sold RHP Stephen Woods, Jr.'s contract to Fubon (Chinese Professional Baseball League).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Jalen Wilson to a two-way contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Marcus Sasser to a rookie contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Cam Smith.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Kale Clague to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Kris Draper assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Rasmus Asplund to a one-year, two-way contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D David Reinbacher to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Julien Gauthier to a two-year, contract and Fs Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 internationals roster slot from Colorado Rapids in exchange for D Andrew Gutman.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2024 second-round SuperDraft pick and a conditional $50,000 in general allocation money from New England in exchange for the right of first refusal for M Ian Harkes.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Ian Harkes to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed D Carlos Guzman, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Extended the contract of Ryan Ridder as head men’s basketball coach.