Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Promoted Greg Bader to executive vice president and chief operating officer and named Kerry Watson executive vice president of public affairs and Lisa Tolson senior vice president and chief people officer. Selected the contract of OF Heston Kjerstad from Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Bryan Baker from Norfolk. Recalled INF/OF Terrin Vavra from Norfolk and placed him on the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna and LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the departure of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land (IL). Recalled LHP Bennett Sousa from Sugar Land.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated C Gabriel Moreno from the paternity list. Optioned C Jose Herrera to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tejay Antone on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Ben Lively from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Carson Spiers from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Connor Phillips to Louisville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Adrian Houser from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Colin Rea to Nashville (IL). Sent LHP Aron Ashby to Biloxi (SL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Thaddeus Ward from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Joe La Sorsa to Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve. Promoted DB Greg Stroman, Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Macon Clark to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Lewis Kidd to the practice squad. Placed C Jack Anderson the practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released G Jordan Roos from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed DE William Bradley-King to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

ECHL — Promoted Natalie Bernstein to vice president of marketing and licensing.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed F Willie Knierim.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Re-signed F Alan Pulido to a new designated player contract through 2026.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M/F Junior Hoilett, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and a physical.