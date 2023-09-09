Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Zack Weiss from Worcester (IL). Optioned LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Urena from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Declan Cronin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 6.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Brad Keller from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Tyler Cropley from Northwest Arkansas (TL). Placed C Freddy Fermin on the 10-day IL and LHP Austin Cox o the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Rom Marinaccio from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 15-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Ben Heller to Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Stuart Fairchild on the 7-day IL ad RHP Declan Cronin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 8. Selected the contract of 2B Alejo Lopez from Louisville (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP MacKenzie Gore on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Joe La Sorsa from Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Betnijah Laney to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted TE Stephen Carlson and LB DeMarquis Gates to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Joe Burrow to a contract extension through 2029.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted CB C.J. Goodwin and C Brock Hoffman to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted OL Michael Deiter and P Ty Zentner to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree and RB Jake Funk to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted DL Ross Blacklock to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp and TE Hunter Long on injured reserve. Promoted K Brett Maher and QB Brett Rypien to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Troy Reeder to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived QB Matt Corral. Signed QB Bailey Zappe to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Ceasar Ruiz to a four-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted T Justin Murray and DL Kyle Peko to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted WR Jamison Crowder to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Tyler Motte to a one-year contract. Placed F Josh Archibald on unconditional waiver to terminate his contract.