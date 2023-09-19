Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHPs Chris Paddack and Jorge Alcala and LF Joey Gallo to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHPs Nick Anderson, Collin McHugh and Daysbel Hernandez to Gwinnett (IL) on rehab assignments. Designated LHP Lucas Luetge for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Blake Rutherford from Rochester (IL). Placed OF Travis Blankenhorn on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Zonovan Knight from the practice squad to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Arlington Hambright. Waived OT Ryan Hayes. Signed RB Trey Sherman to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Byron Cowart to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Olisaemeka Udoh on injured reserve. Signed G Dalton Risner.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Anthony Brown.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed LWs Jayden Halbgewachs and Kieffer Bellows to professional tryout contracts (PTO).
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Solag Bakich to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed Gs Kaden Fulcher and Jared Moe.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Tab Ramos assistant coach.
USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed D Ethan Dudley, pending league and federation approval.