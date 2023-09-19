United Nations General Assembly opens
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHPs Chris Paddack and Jorge Alcala and LF Joey Gallo to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHPs Nick Anderson, Collin McHugh and Daysbel Hernandez to Gwinnett (IL) on rehab assignments. Designated LHP Lucas Luetge for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Blake Rutherford from Rochester (IL). Placed OF Travis Blankenhorn on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Zonovan Knight from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Arlington Hambright. Waived OT Ryan Hayes. Signed RB Trey Sherman to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Byron Cowart to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Olisaemeka Udoh on injured reserve. Signed G Dalton Risner.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Anthony Brown.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed LWs Jayden Halbgewachs and Kieffer Bellows to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Solag Bakich to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed Gs Kaden Fulcher and Jared Moe.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Tab Ramos assistant coach.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed D Ethan Dudley, pending league and federation approval.