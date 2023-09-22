UAW strike expands
Sports

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Charlotte (IL). Named Josh Barfield assistant general manager, Brian Bannister senior advisor to pitching and Gene Watson director of player personnel.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tyler Wells from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Yoendrys Gomez from Somerset (EL). Placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 19.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LF Luke Raley on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Trevor Kelly for assignment. Selected the contract of SS Junior Caminero from Montgomery (SL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Darius Vines from Gwinnett (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed CB Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released T James Turnstall from the practice squad. Signed T Ryan Hayes to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Will Grier. Placed DB Marcus Jones on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Luciano Acosta to a contract extension through 2026.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M Nealy Martin to a three-year contract.