Pelosi running for reelection
Georgia special grand jury
Zach Bryan arrested
NFL: Lions stun Chiefs
What’s streaming
Sports

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Pablo Reyes to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Jordyn Adams from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Davis Daniel to Salt Lake.

Other news
David Malukas prepares before the start of an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
David Malukas lands unexpectedly open McLaren seat as IndyCar free agency falls into place
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks during an NFL football press conference, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL’s highest-paid player with $275 million deal, AP source says
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa warms up during an NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
49ers are excited to get Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa back with the team

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Lawrence Butler from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Jonah Bride to Las Vegas (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of OF Evan Carter from Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated SS Bo Bichette from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mason McCoy to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Brad Boxberger from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 3B Jonathan India and 1B Joey Votto to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignments. Reinstated RHP Fernando Cruz from the 15-day IL. Designate RHP Kevin Herget for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP German Marquez on a two-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated DH J.D. Martinez from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Michael Busch to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Emmanuel De Jesus from Jacksonville (IL). Sent RHP Geoff Hartlieb outright to Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B Luis Guillorme to Brooklyn (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated SS Trea Turner from the paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Weston Wilson to Lehigh Valley (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled 2B Luis Garcia from Rochester (IL). Placed C Riley Adams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 7.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX —Signed G Kayla McBride to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted LB Chandler Wooten from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LS Luke Rhodes to a four-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed K Graham Gano to a three-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DE William Bradley-King. Placed WR Dax Milne on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed D Patrick Kudla.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Chris Ordoobadi.

SOCCER

Women’s National Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Transferred F Ebony Salmon to Aston Villa FC in exchange for an undisclosed fee. Named Sarah Lowden interim head coach.