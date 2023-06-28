New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Toledo.

Other news
In this screenshot from a livestream broadcast by the State of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harold Washington Library's Thomas Hughes Children's Library in downtown Chicago. The new law will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. (State of Illinois via AP)
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Macoupin County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tom Stoecker poses for a photo outside the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Carlinville, Ill. Carlinville is located in one of Illinois' Congressional districts that flipped from Republican to Democrat as a result of gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois adopts new LGBTQ+ protections for community deemed ‘under attack’ in the US
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center left, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza smile at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after Pritzker signed a law providing disability benefits to Chicago first responders, including Mendoza's brother, who contracted COVID-19 on the job before vaccines were available. Pritzker said he was not worried about a $1.84 billion drop in revenue in April compared with a year earlier because the budget he proposed last winter for the fiscal year that begins July anticipated less revenue. The Legislature has to approve a spending plan before its scheduled spring session adjournment on Friday, April 19. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget with key investments in education
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year into law Wednesday, hailing it for being balanced and what he called its “transformative investments” in early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Angel Zerpa and RHP Brad Keller to Omaha (IL) on rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Ian Hamilton from the 15-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent INF Brandon Lowe to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Kolby Allard from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Derek Law to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Randy Wynne outright to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Gavin Hollowell from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Nick Mears on the 15-day IL. Sent INF Kris Bryant to Albuquerque (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LHP Thomas Pannone from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Peter Strzelecki to Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Noah Song to Clearwater (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled 3B Jared Triolo from Indianapolis (IL). Placed 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 25. Sent DH Ji Man Choi and LHP Rob Zastryzny to Indianapolis on rehab assignments.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Reiss Knehr on the 15-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Heliot Ramos to San Jose (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed C Naz Reid to a contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Timo Meier to an eight-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded F Ross Colton to Colorado in exchange for a second-round 2023 draft pick.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C David Kampf to a four-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract. Traded RW Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Bob Deraney assistant coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed Ds Elizabeth Eddy and Kelsey Hill as national team replacement players.

HOUSTON DASH — Signed M Andressa Alves, pending receipt of her international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.