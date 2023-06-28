Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Angel Zerpa and RHP Brad Keller to Omaha (IL) on rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Ian Hamilton from the 15-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent INF Brandon Lowe to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Kolby Allard from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Derek Law to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Randy Wynne outright to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Gavin Hollowell from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Nick Mears on the 15-day IL. Sent INF Kris Bryant to Albuquerque (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LHP Thomas Pannone from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Peter Strzelecki to Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Noah Song to Clearwater (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled 3B Jared Triolo from Indianapolis (IL). Placed 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 25. Sent DH Ji Man Choi and LHP Rob Zastryzny to Indianapolis on rehab assignments.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Reiss Knehr on the 15-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Heliot Ramos to San Jose (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed C Naz Reid to a contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Timo Meier to an eight-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded F Ross Colton to Colorado in exchange for a second-round 2023 draft pick.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C David Kampf to a four-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract. Traded RW Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Bob Deraney assistant coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed Ds Elizabeth Eddy and Kelsey Hill as national team replacement players.

HOUSTON DASH — Signed M Andressa Alves, pending receipt of her international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.