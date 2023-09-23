Russia - Ukraine war
Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the Covid-19 related IL. Optioned RHP Zack Weiss to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Declan Cronin from the 15-day IL and his injury rehab assignment at Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Michael Kelly from Columbus (IL). Placed LHP Logan Allen on the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Jaime Barria to the active roster from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Jhonathan Diaz to Salt Lake (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22 and RHP Jason Adams on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham (IL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Devenski from Durham. Selected the contract of RF Raimel Tapia from Durham and activated him.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Brad Boxberger o the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled RHP Keegan Thompson from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent SS Matt McLain to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted DL Timmy Horne and OL Tyler Vrabel to the active roster from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted RB Melvin Gordon to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted QB Jake Luton and CB Dicaprio Bootle to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron to the practice squad. Released DE Garrett Nelson from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted T Ty Nsekhe to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin to the active roster. Promoted Cs Brock Hoffman and Sean Harlow to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Trevon Diggs on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson to the active roster. Promoted DT Khalil Davis and OT Austin Deculus to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted RB Trey Sermon, WR Juwann Winfree and OL Ike Boettger to the active roster from the practice squad. Released RB Deon Jackson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR Jacob Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Carl Granderson to a four-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Jaleel Johnson and OL Justin Murray to the active roster from the practice squad.