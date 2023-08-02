FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled SS Brayan Roccho from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Ronel Blanco from Sugar Land (IL). Optioned LHP Matt Gage to Sugar Land.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated RHP Dominic Leone. Optioned RHP Victor Mederos to Rocket City (FSL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced OF Willie Calhoun elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Daysbel Hernandez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 1. Activated LHP Brad Hand.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 15-dy IL. Optioned SS Owen Miller to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Edwin Uceta to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated DH Ji Man Choi and 1B Garrett Cooper. Placed RHP Alek Jacob on the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Brent Honeywell for assignment. Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL). Optioned C Brett Sullivan to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Robert Garcia. Optioned RHP Hobie Harris to Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association.

NBA — Suspended San Antonio G Devonte’ Graham for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Promoted Josh Dershon to director of basketball intelligence/assistant general manager of the Iowa Wolves, Jeff Newton to assistant coach/quality control coach and James White to player development assistant.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Tim Patrick on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TEs Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm. Placed CB Emmanuel Mosely on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived TE Derrick Deese Jr.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Jacob Hollister.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OL Tommy Kraemer. Waived OT Scot Lashley with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB Cory Trice on injured reserve. Signed S Trenton Thompson and CB Isaiah Dunn. Waived RB Alfonzo Graham with an injury designation.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed RW Troy Terry to a seven-year contract,

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Drew O’Connor to a two-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Blade Jenkins.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Tai Baribo to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Ranko Veselinovic to a contract extension through 2026.