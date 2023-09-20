Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 17.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Garrett Crochet from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Gregory Santos on the 15-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 19. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach from St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Joey Estes from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Devin Sweet to Las Vegas. Transferred LHP Sean Newcomb from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 15-day IL and RHP Keaton Winn on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 19. Recalled LHP Kyle Harrison and RHP Sean Hjelle from Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New Orleans S Marcus Maye for three games without pay for violating the susbstance of abuse policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Jeff Smith to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Kenyan Drake to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted LB Deion Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed QB Jake Luton and CB Robert Rochell to the practice squad. Released CB Mark Milton from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve. Signed OL Aviante Collins. Signed OL Austen Pleasants to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt. Placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Zonovan Knight and OL Kayode Awosika from the practice squad to the active roster. Released DL Chris Smith from the practice squad. Signed LB Mitchell Agude, CB Darius Phillips, RB Devine Ozigbo and OL Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed WR Irv Charles to the practice squad. Released DT Tanzel Smart from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve. Promoted WR Britain Covey from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Bryant Koback to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Godwin Igwebuike and DT Breiden Fehoko.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Brady Russell. Waived OLB Tyreke Smith. Promoted CB Artie Burns from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DE Mike Morris on injured reserve. Signed WR Tyjon Lindsey and DT Carl Davis to the practice squad. Released WR Matt landers and CB Robert Rochell from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITAN — Signed DL Jaleel Johnson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Jan Jenik to a one-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Signed F Patrick Curry.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Joe Hafferty to a short-term contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Loaned F Svava Guomundsdottir to St. Benfica through January 2024.