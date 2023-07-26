U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, testifies before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Congress holds UFO hearing
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
Deadly typhoon strikes the Philippines
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Actor Kevin Spacey addresses the media outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A Jury cleared Kevin Spacey of nine sex offences. The Hollywood star, 64, had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr.'s contract has been extended through 2029.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Frank German and SS Eddy Alvarez on minor league contracts.

Other news
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts takes part in a practice at the NFL football team's training facilities in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. The Eagles are talented and deep on both sides of the ball, though there still are some questions heading into camp. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Jalen Hurts says no to Netflix, yes to big contract, raises Super Bowl hopes in Philadelphia
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks during an interview following practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa talks Herbert’s record-breaking contract, expectations for this season
FILE - Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet works on the field during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Bears and tight end Cole Kmet have agreed to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears, tight end Cole Kmet agree to $50 million contract extension

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Oliver Ortega to St. Paul.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City. Placed OF Jonny DeLuca on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tommy Nance to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Jesse Winkler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 25. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Nashville (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Marco Luciano from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF David Villar to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Amos Willingham to Rochester. Transferred OF Victor Robles from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Cleared F Jessica Shepard to return. Released F Emily Engstler from her hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed QB Kyler Murray, TE Zach Ertz and LB B.J. Ojulari on the physically unable to play (PUP) list. Placed CB Garrett Williams on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Aviante Collins. Placed OL Lorenzo on waivers. Signed TE Cole Kmet to a four-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OT Tytus Howard to a three-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OLB Dawuane Smoot on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Pokey Wilson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR Jalen Guyton and DLS Otito Ogbonnia and Austin Johnson on the PUP list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LT Andrew Thomas to a contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Devon Allen on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, TE Noah Fant, DTs Austin Faoliu and Bryan Mone and CB Riq Woolen on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DT Jonah Tavai on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB A.J. Moore. Waived OT Curtis Brooks.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Artyom Kulakov.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Waived and exercised a buyout of a guaranteed contract on D Amro Tarek.

LOS ANGELES FC —Acquired M Filip Krastev on loan from Lommel SK (Belgian Challenger Pro League) through 2024, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Acquired D Matt Hedges from Toronto FC in exchange for $375,000 in general allocation money (GAM).