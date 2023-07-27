Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Sammy Peralta from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RF Oscar Gonzalez from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Transferred RHP Ben Joyce from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Designated INF Jared Walsh, LHP Tucker Davidson and RHP Tucker Walsh for assignment. Activated RHP Reynaldo Lopez. Recalled RHP Zach Weiss from Salt Lake PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated DH Byron Buxton from the paternity list. Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent SS Kevin Smith and 2B Esteury Ruiz to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Rowan Wick and Seth Elledge on minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Riley Pint to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Yonny Hernandez to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired 1B Carlos Santana from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF Jhonny Severino. Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Nashville (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Dylan Windler to a two-way contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Sidy Cissoko and F Sandro Mamukelashvili.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Javon Wims. Placed WR Marquez Stevenson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Anthony Schwartz from the active/non-football injury (NFI) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OT Caleb Jones and DBs Tarvarius Moore and Tarif Carpenter from the active/non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed WR Jeff Cotton on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Chris Lammons.

KANSAS CITY CHIEEFS — Signed WR Tyler Scott.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Isiah Brown. Waived CB Jordan Perryman with an injury designation.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Milton Wright.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Kevin Atkins.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated P Mitch Wishnowsky from the active/non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed LB Kyahwa Tezino.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed LB Ben Burr-Kirven.

WASHINGTON COMANDERS — Waived DB Xavier Henderson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an injury settlement.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Logan Cooley to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Re-signed G Nolan Maier.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Pirani on loan from Santos FC (Brazilian Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Loaned F Sebas Ferreira to Club Regatas Vasco de Gama (Brazil) for the remainder of the season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Columbus Crew in exchange for $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM).