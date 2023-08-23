GOP debate: Who to watch
Russia plane crash
Rudy Giuliani surrenders
Tropical Storm Franklin
Bear attacks 7-year-old
Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Austin Voth from the 60-dy IL. Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL). Transferred LHP Keegan Akin from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned INF Zach Remillard to Charlotte (IL). Designated RHP Brent Honeywell for assignment. Recalled RHP Edgar Navarro and LHP Sammy Peralto from Charlotte. Activated SS Tim Anderson.

Other news
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English FA Community Shield final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Bernardo Silva extends contract at Manchester City after speculation of move to Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - Arizona Coyotes new head coach Andre Tourigny speaks during an NHL hockey news conference at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., July 1, 2021. The Coyotes have signed coach André Tourigny to a three-year contract extension, ensuring he will be at the forefront of the franchise's rebuilding process. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, were not released. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Coyotes sign coach André Tourigny to 3-year contract extension
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Seattle Mariners sign RHP Luke Weaver to a 1-year contract

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Spencer Turnbull to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Transferred LHP Richard Lovelady from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Hogan Harris to Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Sean Newcomb from Las Vegas.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Lyon Richardson from Louisville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Dauri Moreta to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Paul DeJong on a contract. Designated INF Johan Camargo for assignment.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP In Clarkin to the active list. Placed RHP Robert Stock on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Darius Joiner. Waived S Tyree Gillespie with an injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT Doug Costin.

NEW YORK JETS — Reinstated LT Duane Brown from the active/physically unable to play (PUP) list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Freddie Swain.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Tyrique McGhee and OL Chris Ivy from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed head coach Andre Tourigny to a three-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Darren Raddysh to a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER

Women’s National Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Signed F Esther Gonzalez through 2025.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Amelia Murphy assistant women’s volleyball coach.