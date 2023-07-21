Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shintaro Fujinami. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Kyle Teel, RHPs Matt Duffy, Trennor O’Donnell, Blake Wehunt, C.J. Weins, LHPs Connelly Early, Ryan Ammons, SS Kristian Campbell and OF Caden Rose. Signed non-drafted RHPs Max Carlson, Isaac Stebens, Cade Feeney and LHPs Jojo Ingrassia and Zach Fogell. Sent RHP Corey Kluber and SS Trevor Story to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Brooks Kriske.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INFs Jacob Wilson, Myles Naylor, Colby Halter, Luke Mann, OFs Ryan Lasko, Jonah Cox, Will Simpson, Nate Nankil, RHPs Nathan Dettmer, Jackson Finley, Corey Avant, Tom Reisinger, Ryan Brown, Drew Conover, C Cole Simpson, LHPs Will Johnston and Diego Barrera. Signed non-drafted C Nick Schwartz and SS Casey Yamauchi.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Francisco Mejia on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Rene Pinto from Durham (IL). Agreed to terms with SSs Hunter Haas, Brayden Taylor, Adrian Santana, OF Colton Ledbetter, C Bryan Broecker, RHPs Garrett Edwards, T.J. Nichols, Trevor Harrison, Chandler Murphy, Owen Wild, Hayden Snelsire, Adam Boucher, Will Stevens, LHPs T.J. Fondtain, Jeremy Pilon, Dalton Fowler, 1Bs Tre Morgan and Wooyeoul Shin.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Genesis Cabrera from St. Louis in exchange for C Sammy Hernandez. Designated RHP Trent Thornton for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Reno (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RF Jerar Encarnacion ourtight to Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with SSs Eric Bitonti and Cooper Pratt.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Mark Vientos from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated INF Josh Harrison from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jake Cave from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INFs Drew Ellis and Darick Hall to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed non-drafted free agent RHP Noah Takacs. Returned LHP Joe José Hernández from his rehabilitation assignment and activated him from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Indianapolis (IL). Returned RHP Wil Crowe from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the 60-Day IL and designated him for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Israel Pineda to Wilmington (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced that INF Tzu-Wei Lin’s contract was purchased by TSG Hawks of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. Signed and activated C Carlos Castro.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrese Martin. Signed G Wesley Matthews.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed C Nerlens Noel.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Abby Meyers to a 7-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract. Placed RB J.K. Dobbins, FB Patrick Ricard, CB Pepe Williams, DT Rayshad Nichols and WR Mike Thomas on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and OlB Tyus Bowser on the active/non-football injury list. Placed WR Rashod Bateman on the reserve/did not report list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Bryce Young to a rookie contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Austin Watkins. Placed WR Marquise Goodwin on the active/non-football illness list. Placed WR Anthony Schwartz, G Colby Gossett and WR Mike Woods on the active/non-football injury list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated TE Derrick Deese and DE Zach Morton from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Grant DuBose and TE Camren McDonald on the active/non-football injury list and WR Jeff Cotton, LB Rashan Gary, C Jake Hanson and DB Eric Stokes on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DL Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Dawuane Smoot to a one-year contract. Waived DE Nick Thurman.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DE Tyree Wilson on the active/non-football injury list and DT Byron Young on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Christian Gonzalez and DL Keion White to rookie contracts. Placed G Mike Onwenu, S Cody Davis and DT Justus Travai on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Cole Beasley and RB James Robinson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Alex Erickson and DB Dane Cruikshank.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Kevin Byard on a restructured contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB Emmanuel Forbes and RB Jartavius Martin. Placed DB Xavier Henderson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Anthony Callin to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Julian Gressell from Vancouver in exchange for $550,000 of guaranteed General Allocation Money ($275,000 in 2023 and $275,000 in 2024). Vancouver could receive up to an additional $300,000 in GAM (2024-2026) based on conditional terms of the agreement.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired $150,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Sold F Valetin Castellanos to Italian side S.S. Lazio on a permanent transfer.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Waived D Pablo Bonilla.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Ciara Burud head women’s lacrosse coach.

CAMPBELL — Named Adam Wyse assistant coach/recruiting coordinator and Dusty White assistant coach/pitching coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Promoted Jackie Stoll to assistant women’s soccer coach.

RUTGERS — Promoted Mike Garza to assistant men’s baseball coach , Saah Nimley associate head coach of men’s basketball and Nate Louis assistant coach of men’s basketball.

WASHINGTON (Md.) — Named Alex Calder head coach of field hockey.