Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced the retirement of CF Adam Jones.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Bailey Ober from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to St. Paul. Sent SS Nick Gordon and RHP Brock Stewart to St. Paul on rehab assignments. Recalled RHP Bailey Ober from St. Paul.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated C Brian O’Keefe from the paternity list and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent OF Stuart Fairchild to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent OF Garrett Mitchell to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated C/OF Henry Davis from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Vinny Capra to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Casey Schmitt to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated OF Michael Conforto from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Jake Schultz.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Leonardo Campana to a contract extension through 2027.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred F Sergio Cordova to Alanyaspor (Turkish Side).