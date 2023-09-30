Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to the Florida Coast League (FCL) Lakeland Tigers.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred OF Jasson Dominguez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from the 60-day IL and his rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment. Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Bush from Round Rock (IL). Optioned LHP Jake Latz to Round Rock. Designated RHP Alex Speas for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Yency Almonte to Oklahoma City (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Victor Gonzalez from Oklahoma City. Place RHP Lance Lynn on the bereavement list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Eric Lauer from Nashville (IL). Reinstated RHP Trevor Megill from the restricted list. Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews and RHP Caleb Boushley to the Brewers Arizona Complex League (ACL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed RF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 29. Recalled C Michael Perez from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28. Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz and INF/OF Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to the spring training complex. Selected the contract of LHP Michael Plassmeyer from Lehigh Valley. Recalled RHP Erich Uelmen from Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Luiz Ortiz to the spring training complex.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed Luis Campusano on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Joe Musgrove from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Chandler Seagle from El Paso (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to the Florida Complex League (FCL) Cardinals.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Waived F Jordan Bell and G Elfrid Payton.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G James Akinjo.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS— Waived Fs RaiQuan Gray and Setric Millner Jr.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted DL Eric Banks and RB Corey Clement to the active roster from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Kyle Van Noy to the active roster. Placed OLB David Ojabo on injured reserve. Promoted RB Melvin Gordon III and WR Laquon Treadwell to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted DBs Matthias Farley and Dicaprio Bottle to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DB A.J. Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed C Brock Hoffman to the active roster. Promoted LB Malik Jefferson and TE Sean McKeon to the active roster from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Ben Niemann and RB Dwayne Washington to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Khalil Davis and OT Austin Deculus to the active roster. Released DB DeAndre Houston-Carson. Signed DL Derek Rivers to the practice squad. Promoted OLs Geron Christian and Jimmy Morrissey to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR K.J. Hamler to the practice squad. Promoted G Ike Boettger and WR Amari Rodgers to the active roster from the practice squad. Released CB Darren Hall from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR Jacob Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted LB Cole Christiansen to the active roster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DE Chandler Jones. Signed LB Kana’i Mauga to the active roster. Placed LB Curtis Bolton on injured reserve. Activated CB Tyler Hall and LB Malik Reed to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed C Corey Linsley to injured reserve and S J.T. Woods on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed Ss Dean Marlowe and A.J. Finley to the active roster. Promoted WR Keelan Doss and LB Andrew Farmer to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Cameron Goode and WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster. Promoted DE Chase Winovich to the active roster from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted WR N’Keal Harry to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted DT Jeremiah Pharms to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted S Johnathan Abram and DB Cameron Dantzler to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Tanzel Smart to the practice squad. Released K Austin Seibert from the practice squad. Promoted OL Chris Glaser to the active roster from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted DB Tristin McCollum and P Braden Mann to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted P Brad Wing to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted WR Willie Snead and DB Kendall Sheffield to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Keenan Isaac and LB J.J. Russell to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DB Shyheim Carter and TE Kevin Rader to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted RB Derrick Gore to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned G Dustin Tokarski and Devin Cooley and F Justin Richards to Rochester (AHL) pending waiver clearance. Returned D Vsevolod Komarov to Quebec (QMJHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed LW Drake Caggiula and C Greg McKegg on waivers. Assigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield (AHL). Released D Alex Peters from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and assigned him to Bakersfield.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Placed Ds Brady Keeper and Nicolas Beaudin, C Mitchell Stephens and LW Lucas Condotta on waivers.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned RW/C Alex Belzile, F Anton Blidh, Cs Turner Elson and Riley Nash, D Connor Mackey and F Adam Sykora to Hartford (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Claimed D Ty Emberson off waivers from New York Rangers.