Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Jeff Greenberg general manager.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Danny Ontiveros to vice president of scouting. Named Brian Bridges director of amateur scouting. Jim Cuthbert director of pro personnel & strategy and Daniel Guerrero director of international scouting. Sent LHP Daniel Lynch IV to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Jason Adam from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Released RF Hunter Renfroe.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHPs Huascar Brazoban and Sandy Alcantara to Jacksonville (IL) on rehab assignments.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tristan Beck and INF Marco Luciano from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Tyler Fitzgerald from Sacramento. Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento. Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL. Released INF Paul DeJong.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Announced the retirement of LB Christian Kirksley.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted DE Derek Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CBs Azizi Hearn and Breon Border to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad. Released OL Ryan Swoboda from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Jayden Peevy to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Kyle Olson.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Loaned F Aaron Bibout to Detroit City FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.