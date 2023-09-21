Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Jeff Greenberg general manager.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Danny Ontiveros to vice president of scouting. Named Brian Bridges director of amateur scouting. Jim Cuthbert director of pro personnel & strategy and Daniel Guerrero director of international scouting. Sent LHP Daniel Lynch IV to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Jason Adam from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released RF Hunter Renfroe.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHPs Huascar Brazoban and Sandy Alcantara to Jacksonville (IL) on rehab assignments.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tristan Beck and INF Marco Luciano from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Tyler Fitzgerald from Sacramento. Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento. Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL. Released INF Paul DeJong.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Announced the retirement of LB Christian Kirksley.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted DE Derek Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CBs Azizi Hearn and Breon Border to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad. Released OL Ryan Swoboda from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Jayden Peevy to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Kyle Olson.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Loaned F Aaron Bibout to Detroit City FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.