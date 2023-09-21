Murdoch steps down
Hurricane Nigel
India-Canada rift
Angus Cloud cause of death revealed
Fortnite refunds
Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Jeff Greenberg general manager.

Other news
From the left, Portugal's Rafael Simoes, Martim Belo, Lionel Campergue and Vincent Pinto talk to supporters after the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Portugal at the Stade de Nice, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Nice, southern France. Wales won 28-8 (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Portugal goes for first Rugby World Cup win without banned winger Pinto against Georgia
FILE - Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras (11) plays in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Denver. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras is one of several restricted free agents without a contract for the upcoming NHL season. Zegras was the team's leading scorer last season with 65 points. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Training camps open around the NHL with big questions to answer from Anaheim to Columbus
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young leaves the field after their loss against the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
QB Bryce Young’s status for Sunday uncertain because of ankle injury; Andy Dalton may get start

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Danny Ontiveros to vice president of scouting. Named Brian Bridges director of amateur scouting. Jim Cuthbert director of pro personnel & strategy and Daniel Guerrero director of international scouting. Sent LHP Daniel Lynch IV to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Jason Adam from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released RF Hunter Renfroe.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHPs Huascar Brazoban and Sandy Alcantara to Jacksonville (IL) on rehab assignments.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tristan Beck and INF Marco Luciano from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Tyler Fitzgerald from Sacramento. Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento. Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL. Released INF Paul DeJong.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Announced the retirement of LB Christian Kirksley.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted DE Derek Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CBs Azizi Hearn and Breon Border to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad. Released OL Ryan Swoboda from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Jayden Peevy to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Kyle Olson.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Loaned F Aaron Bibout to Detroit City FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.