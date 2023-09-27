Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Justin Martinez from Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Zach Davies for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed CB Joejuan Williams from the Minnesota practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed C Billy Price to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OT Geron Christian and DE Michael Dwumfour to the practice squad. Released DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OLB Malik Reed to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed S Daniel Sorensen to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jalen Camp to the practice squad. Released CB Kalon Barnes from the practice squad.
COLLEGE
YORK COLLEGE (NY) — Named Jason Marshall head women’s basketball coach.