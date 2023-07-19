Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk (IL). Placed OF Cedric Mullins on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 16. Agreed to terms with RHPs Kiefer Lord, Levi Wells, Jacob Cravey, Teddy Sharkey, Braxton Bragg, Zach Fruit, Nestor German, Blake Money and Zane Barnhart, OFs Tavian Josenberger, Matthew Etzel and Jake Cunningham, LHP Riley Cooper, C Cole Urman and INF Jalen Vasquez.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Chase Silseth from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Jimmy Herget to Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment. Recalled RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Alex Speas from Round Rock (IL). Optioned LHP John KIng to Round Rock. Designated LHP Taylor Hearn from Round Rock option for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHPs Skylar Hales, Alejandro Rosario, Case Matter, Paul Bozagni, Brendan Morse, William Privette, Caden Scarborough and Izack Tiger, C Julian Brock, OF Quincy Scott, LHP Josh Trentadue, Michael Trausch. Signed undrafted free agents RHP Logan Bursick, Ryan Lobus, Luke Savage and Karl Hartman, INFs Anthony Calarco and Devin Hurdle.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of OF Jordan Luplow from Buffalo (IL). Optioned OF Nathan Lukes to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Adam Cimber from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Joe Mantiply from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Zach Davies on the 15-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released LHP Danny Young. Placed RF Sam Hilliard on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Seth Elledge from Gwinnett (IL). Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Mike Morin on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF Josh Rivera, RHP Will Sanders, Grayson Moore, Ty Johnson and Nick Dean, INFs Yahil Melendez and Drew Bowser and LHPs Daniel Brown and Ethan Flanagan.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tony Santillan to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Brent Suter from the 15-day IL. Designated LHP Fernando Abad for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Bruihl and OF Jonny Deluca from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Nick Robertson to Oklahoma. Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded RHP Jhon Vargas to Tri-City for OF Josh Broughton.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Carter Spivey.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Noah Fisher.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Jake Marti, RHPs Ryan O’Reilly and Tommy Siemer and INFs Kyle Novak and Wyatt Stapp.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Manuel Geraldo. Traded RHP Robert Klinchock to Trois-Rivieres.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed UT David Medndham.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Tommy Siedl. Released RHP Greg Duncan.

TROIS-RIVIERESS AIGLES — Signed RHPs Braeden and Blake Garrett.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed G Ashley Joens to a seven-day contract.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived G Jennie Simms.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Perrion Winfrey.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Alex McGough. Agreed to terms with TE Luke Musgrave on a rookie contract. Released C D.J. Scaife.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB John Reid.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Isaiah Foskey to a rookie contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Will McDonald IV to a rookie contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Alex Highsmith to a four-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Tomas Nosek to a one-year, one-way contract.

U.S.A. Hockey

U.S.A. HOCKEY — Named Greg Moore head coach of the U.S. National Under-17 team.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Junior Urso to an end-of-season contract with an option for 2024 pending receipt of his international trade certification (ITC) and his P-1 Visa.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Freddie Murray assistant women’s basketball coach.

BARTON — Named Erin Stephens head women’s soccer coach.

CHOWAN — Promoted Chris Harris to head coach of women’s lacrosse.

MEMPHIS — Named Connor Manola assistant men’s baseball coach.

RUTGERS — Promoted Steve Mytych to assistant wrestling coach and Taralyn Naslonski to assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

YALE — Named Helen Tau assistant women’s basketball coach.