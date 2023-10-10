Israel-Hamas war
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Acquired WR Van Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated RB Jeff Wilson to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated WR Tyquan Thornton to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed Ss Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves on injured reserve. Promoted S Terrell Burgess and LB De’Jon Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed Ss Sean Chandler and Joshua Kalu and DE Joshua Pryor to the practice squad. Released S Keidron Smith from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Patrick Brown from Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired D Caleb Jones from Carolina in exchange for F Callahan Burke. Recalled LW Riley Tufte and G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Beau Akey to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Noah Gregor to a one-year contract.