Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to Omaha (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Matt Farniok to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted TE Matt Bushman from the practice squad to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Josh Metellus to a two-year contract extension.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired M Caden Clark from Red Bull Leipzig (German Bundesliga) via transfer on a two-year contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Julian Zakrzewski Hall to a three-year contract.