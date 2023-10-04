Wednesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Dennis Daley to return from injured reserve and CB Garrett Williams to return from the reserve/non-football injury list to practice.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated RB Keaton Mitchell to return from injured reserve to practice.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated G Austin Corbett and TE Stephen Sullivan to return from injured reserve to practice.

CHICAGO BEARS —Signed DB Christian Matthew to the practice squad. Released DB Macon Clark from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DE Randy Gregory.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DL Dawuane Smoot to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to practice.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated WR Cooper Kup to return from injured reserve to practice.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated CB Nik Needham and G Robert Jones to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Junior Aho to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated OL Riley Reiff, DE Trey Flowers and S Cody Davis to return from injured reserve to practice.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Rodney Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick and TE Noah Gindorff to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR mason Kinsey to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Frederic Brunet to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned Cs Peter Holland and Ondrej Pavel to Colorado (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed LW Jeffrey Viel on waivers.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Ben King to a one-year standard player contract (SPC).