Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Norfolk.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent C Tyler Cropley outright to Omaha (IL).

Other news
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Panthers coach Frank Reich ‘encouraged’ by Bryce Young’s Week 1 outing despite two INTs, 24-10 loss
CORRECTS SLUG TO POLAND SANTOS; FILE -Fernando Santos attends a news conference after being announced by the Polish Football Association as the new national soccer team coach, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Fernando Santos' position as Poland coach remained uncertain Tuesday after he met with the president of the country's soccer federation following the team's poor start to European Championship qualifying. AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Fernando Santos fired as Poland coach after bad start to Euro 2024 qualifying
FILE - New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena listens to a question during a news conference after the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, July 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Arena quit as coach of the Revolution on Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023, six weeks after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer for what it said were “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Revolution make additional coaching staff changes in aftermath of Bruce Arena’s abrupt resignation

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Jared Shuster from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Quinn Priester from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated C Patrick Bailey from the 7-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo on a multi-year contract extension.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated OF Boog Powell to the active list. Placed RHP Augie Voight on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad. Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Mike Strachan to the practice squad. Placed OL Brady Christensen on injured reserve. Placed CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver on the practice squad injured reserve. Released RB Spencer Brown from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR Noah Brown and DT Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Promoted P Ty Zentner from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Michael Dogbe and DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Ian Book to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted DL Kyle Phillips from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DE Terrell Lewis to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Ryan McCollum to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL Raiqwon O’Neal.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Max Willman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Declan Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G McKinley Crone to a contract through the remainder of the season.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed D Stuart Hawkins to a first team homegrown contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Katie Stengel from Liverpool FC through 2025 on a permanent transfer for cash considerations.