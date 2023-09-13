Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Norfolk.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent C Tyler Cropley outright to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Jared Shuster from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Quinn Priester from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated C Patrick Bailey from the 7-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo on a multi-year contract extension.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated OF Boog Powell to the active list. Placed RHP Augie Voight on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad. Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Mike Strachan to the practice squad. Placed OL Brady Christensen on injured reserve. Placed CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver on the practice squad injured reserve. Released RB Spencer Brown from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR Noah Brown and DT Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Promoted P Ty Zentner from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Michael Dogbe and DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Ian Book to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted DL Kyle Phillips from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DE Terrell Lewis to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Ryan McCollum to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL Raiqwon O’Neal.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Max Willman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Declan Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G McKinley Crone to a contract through the remainder of the season.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed D Stuart Hawkins to a first team homegrown contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Katie Stengel from Liverpool FC through 2025 on a permanent transfer for cash considerations.