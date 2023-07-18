Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Cionel Perez from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF George Wolkow and 2B Rikuu Nishida.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Assigned RHP Peyton Battenfield to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Cody Morris to Columbus. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Alonzo Tredwell and Derek True, OFs Anthony Huezo and Cam Fisher, Cs Will Bush and Garret Guillemette, SSs Pascanel Ferreras and Chase Jaworsky on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Hudson Leach on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RF Edward Olivares from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Samad Taylor to Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF George Lombard Jr. and RHPs Cade Smith, Brian Hendry and Nicholas Judice, OF Jared Wegner, 1B Kiko Romero, LHP Kyle Carr.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent CB Ramon Laureano to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the paternity list.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Kolby Allard on the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Selected the contract of 2B Forrest Wall from Gwinnett (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RF Avisail Garcia to Pensacola (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Nashville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Paul Skenes.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated 2B Rougned Odor for assignment. Reinstated C Luis Campusano from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Reiss Kehr from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled 1B Alfonso Rivas from El Paso (PCL). Optioned 3B Brandon Dixon and 1B Austin Nola to El Paso. Selected the contract of LF Taylor Kohlwey from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Cole Waites from Sacramento (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Heliot Ramos from his rehab assignment an optioned him to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Israel Pineda to the Florida Coast League (FCL) Nationals on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract. Waived F RaiQuan Gray.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C Bol Bol.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed G Tre Jones to a contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Brian Branch to a rookie contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Alex McGough.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and LB Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMERS — Released WR Amare Jones and DB Brad Muhammad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Linus Weissbach to a one-year, two-way contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D John Ludvig on a two-year, two-way contract and D Casey Fitzgerald on a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed G Jakub Sharek to a two-year, two-way contract.

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Named John Snowden assistant coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Sign D Ethan Bristow from Tranmere Rovers of the English Football League Two through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026 pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and his P1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Olwethu Makhanya to a two-and-a-half-year contract with options through 2027 following receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and his P1 Visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

UTAH ROYALS FC — Named Kelly Cousins (Chambers) sporting director.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Cory Barton men’s baseball pitching coach.

RUTGERS — Named Nneka Enemkpali assistant coach/director of recruiting for women’s basketball.

SAINT JOSEPH’S —Promoted Phillip Lawrence-Ricks to player development coach for men’s basketball.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE — Named Eric Crist associate director for events and facilities.

WASHINGTON (Md.) — Named Jacob Halem assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach.