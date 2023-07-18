FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Cionel Perez from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk (IL).

Other news
FILE - Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, left, talks about NFL football first-round draft pick quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, during an introductory news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston. After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
DeMeco Ryans takes over Houston team looking to improve with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud
After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked DeMeco Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job.
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Giants and running back Saquon Barkley fail to reach contract extension
Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by Monday’s deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off.
Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, left, presents the best team award to NFL football player Patrick Mahomes on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Chiefs look for new offensive tackles, wide receivers to step up in training camp
The Chiefs are headed back to training camp at Missouri Western State University as the defending Super Bowl champions but with question marks on both side of the ball.
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals want more after coming oh-so close each of the past two seasons. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
The Bengals head to camp looking to retool defense, protect QB Joe Burrow
The Bengals want more after coming oh-so close each of the past two seasons. Winning consecutive AFC North championships and playing in back-to-back AFC championship games are nice.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF George Wolkow and 2B Rikuu Nishida.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Assigned RHP Peyton Battenfield to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Cody Morris to Columbus. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Alonzo Tredwell and Derek True, OFs Anthony Huezo and Cam Fisher, Cs Will Bush and Garret Guillemette, SSs Pascanel Ferreras and Chase Jaworsky on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Hudson Leach on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RF Edward Olivares from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Samad Taylor to Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF George Lombard Jr. and RHPs Cade Smith, Brian Hendry and Nicholas Judice, OF Jared Wegner, 1B Kiko Romero, LHP Kyle Carr.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent CB Ramon Laureano to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the paternity list.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Kolby Allard on the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Selected the contract of 2B Forrest Wall from Gwinnett (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RF Avisail Garcia to Pensacola (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Nashville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Paul Skenes.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated 2B Rougned Odor for assignment. Reinstated C Luis Campusano from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Reiss Kehr from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled 1B Alfonso Rivas from El Paso (PCL). Optioned 3B Brandon Dixon and 1B Austin Nola to El Paso. Selected the contract of LF Taylor Kohlwey from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Cole Waites from Sacramento (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Heliot Ramos from his rehab assignment an optioned him to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Israel Pineda to the Florida Coast League (FCL) Nationals on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract. Waived F RaiQuan Gray.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C Bol Bol.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed G Tre Jones to a contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Brian Branch to a rookie contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Alex McGough.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and LB Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMERS — Released WR Amare Jones and DB Brad Muhammad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Linus Weissbach to a one-year, two-way contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D John Ludvig on a two-year, two-way contract and D Casey Fitzgerald on a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed G Jakub Sharek to a two-year, two-way contract.

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Named John Snowden assistant coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Sign D Ethan Bristow from Tranmere Rovers of the English Football League Two through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026 pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and his P1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Olwethu Makhanya to a two-and-a-half-year contract with options through 2027 following receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and his P1 Visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

UTAH ROYALS FC — Named Kelly Cousins (Chambers) sporting director.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Cory Barton men’s baseball pitching coach.

RUTGERS — Named Nneka Enemkpali assistant coach/director of recruiting for women’s basketball.

SAINT JOSEPH’S —Promoted Phillip Lawrence-Ricks to player development coach for men’s basketball.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE — Named Eric Crist associate director for events and facilities.

WASHINGTON (Md.) — Named Jacob Halem assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach.